Unathi Nkayi recently dragged an American man over his comments about her gym outfit

The outfit in question was a sports bra that the man felt was inappropriate, and she went ham

Mzansi joined in and called the man out for his unnecessary comments about women's bodies

Unathi Nkayi dragged a man for making snide remarks about her gym attire. Images: unathi.co

Not Unathi Nkayi getting dragged by another American. The former Idols SA judge was called out for her semi-revealing gym attire by an unknown, and she and her supporters dragged him to hell and back.

What did Unathi Nkayi say to the backlash on her gym clothes?

Unathi Nkayi is living carefree and is fitness goals for many of her followers and fellow celebs.

The media personality often posts photos from her gym sessions, flaunting her toned physique and cute gym fits. Despite constantly receiving praise for her hard work, it seems one Instagram user wasn't pleased with her outfit.

Taking to her Instagram page, Unathi shared a screenshot of how litlitryan dragged her "indecent" gym attire; he said:

"There is a lack of decency here. Girls, if you have kids, cover up. Your kids won't appreciate this. Your man won't appreciate this either in the gym. Keep braless life to home."

Unathi clapped back in a separate post, saying the man had much more to worry about than her outfit. Ironically, Unathi's original post took shots at men who make snide comments whenever she shares her gym pics:

"He should be more concerned by the school shootings committed by his sons and the fact that a convicted president is running for the presidency again."

How did Mzansi react to Unathi's clap back?

Mzansi gathered to drag the hater and defend Unathi's gym clothes:

Mzansi media personality Liesl Laurie-Mothombeni wasn't impressed:

"Always policing women’s bodies even from the other side of the world. Boring!"

_theeaprilbabe_ said:

"He should see us African in our original cultural and traditional attires, he will run!"

phumzabhungane42 dragged the hater:

"He’s going around teaching morals as if he has any."

madinangwe0804 called the man out:

"I hate their level of entitlement to our bodies. Who gives them the right and power to dictate their beliefs to us?"

totyelwa wrote:

"If he loves bras so much, he should wear one!"

mbalenhlenkwanyana was stunned:

"He's sick. You are at the gym; what must happen?"

