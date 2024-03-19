Ayanda Thabethe decided to prove the haters wrong that she did, in fact, fly in a private jet

This after the media personality was dragged for lying about her lifestyle, with netizens claiming that the jet never took off

Fans called out the haters who said Ayanda's life was staged, while others showed love to the popular influencer

Ayanda Thabethe clapped back at trolls for accusing her of living a fake luxe lifestyle. Images: ayandathabethe_.

Ayanda Thabethe wanted to prove a point and decided to share her photo dump from her private jet trip. The famous YouTuber was accused of lying about her lifestyle, so she posted a video in the jet's cockpit while flying and even had the pilot hold her baby to prove the haters wrong - spicy!

Ayanda Thabethe claps back at haters with luxurious lifestyle

Our girl Ayanda Thabethe recently celebrated her birthday and spent it with her loved ones and some controversy.

The mother of two shared a photo dump boarding a private jet and caused an uproar on social media, with netizens claiming that the jet wasn't going anywhere and that she was living a fake luxe life.

This after her partner, Peter Matsimba, was reportedly pursued by police over fraud allegations.

In response to the backlash, the Quick Face CEO shared more photos, including a video of herself in the jet's cockpit as it flies. She even had the pilot hold her baby and beat the "We won't see the clouds" allegations:

How did Mzansi react to Ayanda Thabethe's clap back?

While fans called out the haters for questioning Ayanda's luxe lifestyle, it was mostly crickets from the haters who initially threw shade at the influencer:

isabella_jennerx dragged the haters:

"Why are the people who demanded to see the clouds not commenting? Admit that you were wrong; it’s okay."

two.dimplezz hyped Ayanda:

"She said, 'Clock it in the air!'"

thabani_tdm showed love to Ayanda:

"Happy birthday, Yanda. I love this! They said they wanted to see clouds, and you served them; now they’re quiet. People who invest in people's business."

am.ara7975 cheered Ayanda on:

"Live your life, baby girl!"

abirexter threw shade:

"Lol, okay, we get it. You had to prove to us that it wasn’t a photoshop, you really did it."

