A TikTok video shows a young woman who works as a private pilot in Pretoria enjoying the extra benefits

The professional and her friend spent a day together in luxury with their outing to Limpopo

Online users were amazed as the two pilots flew from Pretoria for their personal fun

In a TikTok video, a young Pretoria woman showed off her lavish lifestyle. The lady posted that she became a private pilot and is reaping the rewards.

A TikTok video shows two pilot friends from Pretoria who took a flight to have lunch. Image: @pilot_sibu

Source: TikTok

The clip of the young ladies received more than 20,000. There were hundreds of comments from people amazed by the women pilots who took a trip to Limpopo.

Woman flexes trip to Limpopo as private pilot

In a TikTok video, a young woman @pilot_sibu posted that she travels a distance in a day with ease. The babe showed off the perks of being a pilot.

In a post, she had lunch after going from Pretoria to Zebula Golf estate in Limpopo. Watch the clip:

SA Impressed by private pilots

Many people thought the young ladies were living the good life. Netizens commented floored by the day of flying.

makhosazana suggested another location:

"Chomi next time come to Tzaneen."

DIANA CELE applauded:

"This ATE."

khanyisa was chuffed"

"Come see our real lives."

Zamalovin gushed:

"This is so cool."

Rebone Magakwe gushed:

"I'm now dreaming for my baby girl, whatever she might want to be let be great Lord and help her achieve it ."

Nkemjika Seraph Eluwa applauded:

"Thank you ladies. I'm telling my kids that you invented the first plane. anginandaba. You are representing well."

dahlia_vee was moved:

"I love everything about this."

Tshepang Lekholoa. added:

"Goosebumps,.such a gorgeous pilot."

Ma2ula was impressed:

"This is such an elite flex."

nyeleti khetiwe was tempted:

"Thinking of changing careers."

Woman celebrates becoming the first pilot in her family

Briefly News previously reported that in an industry predominantly male, breaking barriers is a remarkable feat. One woman didn't just break barriers; she shattered them as the first pilot in her family.

The young lady's amazing achievement was celebrated on the social media platform, TikTok.

The moment was shared with the world through a TikTok video that quickly became a viral sensation, amassing over 2.2 million views.

Source: Briefly News