A young SA female pilot shared a huge milestone in her career with worldwide netizens on TikTok

She said she took off and landed an aircraft on her own for the very first time and posted a video showing the big day

Mzani people were proud of the young woman and urged her to keep sharing her inspiring journey

The aviation industry is male-dominated, and it's not every day you see a female pilot let alone a black one.

Young SA woman excited about flying a plane

One woman @onthatile.af who is breaking boundaries was over the moon to have taken off and landed a small plane all by herself.

She posted a video of her trainers from the Blue Chip Flight School putting epaulettes on her shoulders ahead of the big flight. She is also seen in the 14 seconds TikTok geeking out in the aircraft and celebrating after landing.

Video of black female trainee pilot goes TikTok viral

The footage made South Africans beam with pride, and many fangirled over the young woman serving black girl magic.

The heartwarming video posted on June 6 was seen by more than 169 000 people and got 16 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

South African TikTok users congratulate trainee pilot

@misssassy911 posted:

"Wow, this brought me so many tears of joy because I know how you always wanted this. So proud of you Ontha.‍♀️❤️"

@nelisiwesibiya697 commented:

"Sesi I'm so proud of you please share your journey with us. It is my daughter's dream too. Please guide us."

@user569005611980 wrote:

"Congratulations sweetheart make us proud as women big up."

@musina_fabrigaz said:

" Fly away my angel. Congratulations. "

@prince_meloeman stated:

"Congratulations sis. I pray God opens more doors to knowledge and experience to further yourself in your field and do it with a smile and a whole heart."

@mathibhengu added:

"Massive congratulations baby girl. Well done.✨"

@tl____12 posted:

"So proud of you! Representation matters. The example you are setting matters, baby girl. Keep going. You got this.❤️❤️❤️"

@msnolu mentioned:

"Wow, I don't know you but I'm proud of you girl."

