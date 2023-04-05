A man had to make a quick decision after finding a snake on his aeroplane while with an aircraft with people

Online users were astonished after hearing a pilot tell the story of how he reacted to finding a snake on his plane

The main story got over a thousand likes and hundreds of comments as people discussed the pallets bravery

A pilot was flying locally in South Africa. The man shared a story about a snake encounter while in the air.

A South African pilot dealt with a snake on his plane while travelling to Nelspruit Mpumalanga, and people were impressed by his reaction. Image: @Tim Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Facebook users were fascinated to hear the story about the private aeroplane. People shared their thoughts, and many could not imagine being in the pilot's position.

South African pilot deals with snake while flying plane

A pilot told people he saw a Cape cobra underneath his seat while flying to Nelspruit. The man was nearing Welkom when he realised a venomous serpent was near him.

TimesLIVE reported that the man handled the situation calmly as he told the passengers a Cape cobra was on board. The pilot admitted that he was warned that a cobra was spotted underneath the plane's wing a day before, but it was thought to have left.

The South African National Biodiversity Insitute (SANBI) reported that the bite of a Cape cobra is fatal without urgent medical help as it causes respiratory failure. The pilot named Erasmus said he made sure to keep his passengers calm as he explained:

“I told them I had an unwelcomed passenger. As soon as the aircraft came to a stop, we started getting out. The three passengers in the back came out first and then the one sitting in front with me.”

In the end, the snake was captured by a snake catcher.

South Africans share opinions about SA pilot's bravery

In a Facebook post about the story, many people were not shy to give their opinions. While some applauded the pilot for keeping calm, some mentioned that the scenario reminded them of the movie Snakes on a Plane.

Snoo Dingela commented:

"I thought Snake on a Plane was just a movie"

Jacques Roussel commented:

"I'd jump out the plane without a parachute."

Jay Ndlovu commented:

"I guess they never watched Snakes on a Plane."

Sweetness Madia commented:

"The plane would be upside down and I would be screaming 'mmaweeeeee, kokoweeee."

Mantombi Gumede commented:

"Stuff made for the movies, this."

Itumeleng Mama-Kutlui Dikgale commented:

"Last time I came across a snake. I ran till my leg fractured, I most certainly would have had a heart attack in this instance."

Peter Hamilton-Hall commented:

"And we thought it only happens in the movies."

Mamoloto Mothelo Paulga commented:

"I am sure the cobra was also stressed shame."

