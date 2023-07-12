A video of a vibey kids' party grabbed the attention of thousands of social media users on TikTok

The highlight of the clip for many people was the entertainment show arranged for the children

The people wearing cartoon characters' costumes put on an excellent performance that netizens could not get enough of

A video of a kids' party went viral. Image: @hunadi_thehost

Source: TikTok

A group of kids at a party were not ready for the lit entertainment that was arranged for them.

TikTok video of child's party amuses Mzansi

The performers wearing Mickey Mouse, Minion, Grizzly The Bear, Teletubbies, and Spiderman costumes busted some cool dances for the kids, leaving them completely shocked.

The hilarious performance was posted on TikTok by @hunadi_thehost, and gave netizens tummy aches.

Many said the Spiderman mascot who unleashed all the dance moves in his arsenal was the star of the show.

Entertainers in cartoon character costumes become viral hits

The video posted two days ago had clocked more than 326 000 views and shows no sign of slowing down. The clips got over 11 000 likes and hundreds of comments.

A lot of parents showed interest in booking the energetic performers in the comments section.

Briefly News reached out to the company offering the entertainment services, and the owner, Junior Letsoalo, known as Hunadi The Host said:

"We are full-time in Polokane but we travel the country. We charge per hour and our clients are able to choose their favourite mascots. Some other costumes are very hot and they would force us to perform for 10 minutes, rest and come back again."

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers rave about Spiderman's dance moves

@tititso posted:

"I knew Spiderman was going to do magic."

@dorothydee881 wrote:

"When I grow up I wanna be Spiderman."

@geneveoliphant0 said:

"The children look confused."

@mokunmpk9i7 stated:

"Spiderman is always extreme. "

@_starlight28 asked:

"Bear o ke wa Masha or Grizzy? ‍♀️"

@telmafa said:

"I want Spiderman for my baby boy."

@leselinkhono mentioned:

"Spiderman is always extra spicy. Black sheep of the family."

@penélopeolifant added:

"As for Spiderman. The kids are probably traumatised. "

@nolwazimnguni commented:

"If you don't throw a party in Polokwane, and invite all of them so I can come I'm disowning you, please."

