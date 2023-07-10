A video showing an extreme bedroom makeover wowed Mzansi and became a viral success on TikTok

The footage of the transformation gained significant traction and inquiries about the renovation company

Mzansi netizens praised the design and craftsmanship of the padded headboard, which was the standout piece

A renovation company gave a bedroom a makeover. Image: @elitefindsinteriors

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of an extreme bedroom makeover has left Mzansi social media users in awe.

Interior design video goes viral on TikTok

With an impressive 620,000 views and 26,000 likes on the platform, the video posted by @elitefindsinteriors captured the attention of netizens.

The space was transformed from a dull and ordinary bedroom into a luxurious and stylish sanctuary. The standout feature of the transformation was a massive padded headboard.

Mzansi goes crazy over extreme bedroom transformation

It got rave reviews and sparked a wave of inquiries about the renovating company based in Industry West, Johannesburg.

The skill and creativity demonstrated in the bedroom makeover video made viewers eager to give their places a facelift.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users appreciate the beautiful bedroom makeover

@tshiamopatience17 commented:

"This is beautiful, but why hide the sliding door?"

@_thembie mentioned:

"Sometimes curtains are unnecessary this would be top tier with drapes."

@sharonlerato881 said:

"This room is huge and very beautiful."

@khanyisilemillic posted:

"It’s pretty but this headboard needs a very big space or else the bedroom will look small."

@penelopekhomo asked:

"Beautiful but what happens if you want to clean behind the headboard from time to time because it doesn’t look like it’s a one-woman’s job."

@sariagladysmahla commented:

"Gorgeous, I need a dressing table."

@anitantombela asked:

"Are you guys available in KZN?"

@bongikg said:

"Great job I'm staying in Carletonville please direct me where to find you."

Source: Briefly News