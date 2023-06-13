A Nelspruit man posted before and after photos of his dreary bedroom on an interior décor group

The newly-renovated bedroom was a completely different space as it received a new coat of paint

People in the comments were impressed with the transformation and offered encouragement

A Nelspruit man made simple interior decoration adjustments to his bedroom which had a huge impact. Image: Nicol Mnindo

A man from Nelspruit posted home décor transformation photos of a simple but glaring bedroom.

The first photo shows a room with barely painted concrete walls and a small bed covered in old sheets under a window with no bars.

Other than the bed, the only piece of furniture he had in the before picture was a lone fan awkwardly facing the bed.

The man proudly captioned his pictures:

"Before and after, I am still trying."

Nelspruit gent's bedroom makeover is significantly better than before pictures

The second photo uploaded by Nicol Mnindo of his home renovation was instantly more cheerful than the before photo.

He shared the remarkable before and after photos of his interior makeover on the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook group.

In the picture, you could see a much bigger bed that wasn't placed under a potentially dangerous window. The walls were also painted with a clean white coat of paint, and there was significantly more furniture.

Home décor photos of chap's new bedroom design praised by social media users

The Facebook group members incredibly supported Nicol, offering him words of support.

Keba A Kgotlakee noticed the bed and paint first:

"New nice bed ✅ Painted ✅."

Anthony Peter gave him a thumbs up:

"Significant progress. Thumbs up bro."

Nicol wasn't too embarrassed to ask the group for bedroom makeover tips.

Nicol Mnindo asked:

"Thanks a lot, guys, love you. What should I add?"

Palesa Motlokoa advised:

"Try checking for nice sheets and curtains at Sheet Street or Pep Home."

PreciousBubbles Frm Mars said:

"Mat or floor carpet. After bedding then a mirror. It will make a big difference, you will like it too."

However, some eagle-eyed members doubted if it was even the same room, and Nicol had a response to that:

"Xolie Hays, I moved to another room."

