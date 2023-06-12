Kanye West's 46th birthday party made headlines with its unique elements, including the incorporation of Nyotaimori, a Japanese practice of serving sushi off a naked woman's body

North West, Kanye's eldest daughter, filmed him during the celebration, hinting at a visual for his album DONDA , adding anticipation for the project

The photo of the candlelit table adorned with naked models holding up platters sparked divided reactions from fans, with some speculating about hidden meanings or rituals behind the act

Kanye West served sushi on top of a naked woman at his 46th birthday party. Images: MEGA/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kanye West celebrated his 46th birthday in style, hosting a party that attracted attention for its unique and controversial elements.

Kanye West has made headlines for his unique birthday celebration

The contentious artist, who has made headlines for his social media rants and personal life turmoil, appeared to be embracing a new chapter.

One noteworthy moment was when his daughter, North West, filmed him in what seemed to be a visual for his album DONDA, reports HotNewHipHop.com.

Kanye's guests ate sushi off a naked woman's body

Another notable feature of the celebration was the incorporation of Nyotaimori, a Japanese practice where sushi or sashimi is served off the unclothed body of a woman.

The photo exhibited a candlelit table adorned with naked models holding up platters.

Fans commented on the rapper serving sushi on the bodies of naked women

@dondatimes shared the pic with the caption:

"Ye’s birthday party last night."

Fans were divided on the picture, with some fans believing the act to be some ritual.

@fbgkara19 said:

"Human sacrifice?"

@HeyLilMac

"What type ritual sh!t my boy be on?"

@Sonofsamuel0 commented:

“How can you be an Angel when surrounded by demons?”

@RangerXxb said:

"This isn’t something new, it’s a Japanese practice known as Nyotaimori. The male equivalent is also called Nantaimori."

@Thucciman2 said:

"Lmao Ye is wild for real. Wonder what was the inspiration behind this."

@DeronIsDope said:

"Looks like a terrible time was had, by the young lady on the table, in particular."

