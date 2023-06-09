Kanye West, the renowned rapper, music producer, and fashion designer celebrated his 46th birthday on 8 June

@HotFreestyle extended birthday wishes to Kanye West, acknowledging his significant contributions to the music industry

Fans expressed their admiration for Kanye West's enduring relevance and his ability to create music that resonates even at the age of 46

Kanye West recently turned 46 and fans celebrated the rapper. Images: MEGA/Getty Images

Contentious rapper, music producer and fashion designer, Kanye West turned 46 on 8 June and scores of fans wished the Can't Tell Me Nothing artist.

Fans and followers celebrated with Kanye as he turned 46

Hip hop news blog, @HotFreestyle wished the rapper a happy day in a tweet reading:

"Kanye West turns 46 years old today, Happy Birthday"

Dozens of fans celebrated the rapper and sent sweet messages:

@MorrisonVi50282 said:

"Still making headlines and music that slaps at 46, Kanye West is an icon and a force of nature. Happy birthday to the one and only Yeezy!"

@trulyvincent said;

"Get back on ya meds g. Happy bday though "

@nixon641343 said:

"Happy Birthday to the one and only Yeezy! Keep pushing boundaries and challenging norms, Kanye!"

@alridhojuno tweeted:

"Happy Birthday, Kanye!"

@HoltMeika40375 said:

"Happy Birthday and many more "

@shaunwildern said:

"Happy Birthday, Grandpa."

@AmgBaronWan1 said:

"One of the biggest in fashion and music A true legend, Love and got your back "

@Greensad_scaut said:

"Happy birthday Kanye West "

Kanye West recently won his dispute against Adidas in a $75 million case

The controversial figure recently made headlines after winning his $75 million case against popular clothing brand Adidas, reports Billboard.

According to News24, Adidas argued that the money should be held as the company pursued arbitration against Kanye for allegedly violating their partnership contract with antisemitic remarks.

However, Judge Caproni found no evidence to support Adidas' claims of potential insolvency by Kanye's brand, Yeezy.

