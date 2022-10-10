American rapper Kanye West has once again caused a social media uproar with his white lives matter agenda

The US rapper wore the long-sleeved shirt that got him into trouble yet again, but this time at his daughter North's basketball game

Global netizens have since flocked to their timelines to condemn Kanye for his alleged anti-blackness

Kanye West also wore the 'White Lives Matter' shirt at his daughter North's basketball game. Image: @cwebbonline/Twitter and Marc Piasecki

Kanye West has sparked yet another controversy.

It appears that the US rapper did not take the harsh criticism he received from netizens after wearing a White Lives Matter shirt to his Paris Yeezy fashion show seriously.

According to TMZ, Ye wore the shirt again, this time at his daughter North's basketball game.

North was playing alongside other kids whose parents were seated watching the game at Thousand Oaks when her father was spotted wearing the controversial long-sleeve shirt.

TMZ also reported that Kanye was seated closer to his children's mother, Kim Kardashian, who did not acknowledge his presence. Kim, according to the news outlet, never even looked at Ye.

Netizens share their reactions

People expressed their disappointment on Twitter immediately after the news broke. Many people accused Kanye of being selfish for turning his daughter's basketball game into a media circus.

They had this to say about Kanye's latest stunt:

@KateyAmae said:

"Gross. Never be this desperate for attention. He'll dance for whoever he thinks will validate and praise him. I'm sorry for North having to deal with a narcissistic father who can't let her have her space to shine."

@robpiercy shared:

"This dude is clearly not well."

@fyungong reacted:

"Y’all really think that’s okay? It's His daughter's basketball game and he makes it about himself."

@dianna5566 posted:

"What a loser. Coming on. No one is listening to you. Not even Kim. Lol"

@DanielJ76084285 also said:

"I wish somebody could get him back on his meds."

@BlackLightExpo replied:

"Kanye West doesn't care about Black people."

@DonJuan_45 commented:

"He simply needs attention like a toddler."

@SalemSupreme4 also replied:

"I cannot imagine the horror of Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West must have been."

@adamzilla also commented:

"He had it tucked in too. Let's talk abt those dad jeans and big boots he had on!"

@IslandB98717889 added:

"He intentionally took attention away from the little girls playing on the floor. What an embarrassment as a father."

Kanye West showcases white lives matter t-shirt design at Yeezy Fashion Show, causing an uproar

Briefly News previously reported that Kanye West, the US rapper, has attracted new attention after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt to his Yeezy fashion show.

According to People Magazine, Ye wore a black long-sleeve tee with the statement, which the Anti-Defamation League considers a "hate slogan."

The look was on full display on Monday, October 3, when the designer gave a speech at the start of the presentation.

Source: Briefly News