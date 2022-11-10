Bonang Matheba is claiming her place back on the South African entertainment scene after taking a short hiatus

The award-winning media personality had her followers grinning from ear to ear when she announced that she had collaborated with Steve Madden on some fashion pieces

The highly anticipated Bonang X Steve Madden was recently launched at a lit star-studded event attended by peeps like Siv Ngesi and Boity Thulo

Bonang Matheba is undoubtedly one of the most popular media personalities in Africa. The star who took a break from social media recently returned with good news.

Celebs who attended Bonang Matheba's launch include Boity Thulo, Siv Ngesi, and Pinky Girl. Image: @bonang_m and @boity.

Source: Instagram

Social media came to a standstill when the Being Bonang star announced that she had collaborated with Steve Madden for an impressive holiday collection.

According to ZAlebs, the collection was launched at a star-studded function in Cape Town.

The much-awaited collection was revealed after a showcase of the latest apparel and shoe collection from the brand. Steve Madden SA’s Marketing Manager Tumelo Mmusi, who is the brains behind the collaboration, said this is proof that Steve Madden international is ready to engage the African and South African.

Pictures and videos of the event circulating on social media show that fun was had at the launch.

Media personality Afiba Mhlauli, who was among the invited guests, shared the content on his page. He seemed amped to have met the likes of Boity Thulo, Siv Ngesi, Pinky Girl, and more who were at the launch.

The collection consists of a range of go-to holiday styles selected by Bonang herself.

Anele Mdoda dazzles in red dress & hosts Black Panther Wakanda Forever screening in Lagos

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Anele Mdoda jetted to Lagos to cohost the screening with Nigerian media personality IK Osakioduwa. She posted pictures with two cast members of Marvel's sequel movie before the screening event.

The snaps were taken with Danai Gurira, popularly known for her role as Michonne on The Walking Dead, and Tenoch Huerta, who played Rafael in Narcos Mexico. Anele wrote:

"Random information Danai says they used my Mam Noxolo Grootboom interview to listen to and perfect the delivery of isiXhosa then they got sucked into the interview and thoroughly enjoyed it. So chuffed, man."

