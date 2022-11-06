Breakfast show host Anele Mdoda mingled with the cast of Black Panther Wakanda Forever in Lagos

The radio and TV presenter dazzled in her gorgeous red dress at the movie's screening, looking better than ever

Her Instagram followers appreciated the pictures of her at the event and seeing other stars from the sequel movie gracing African shores

Anele Mdoda jetted to Lagos to cohost the Black Panther Wakanda Forever screening with Nigerian media personality IK Osakioduwa.

She posted pictures with two cast members of Marvel's sequel movie before the screening event. The snaps were taken with Danai Gurira, popularly known for her role as Michonne on The Walking Dead, and Tenoch Huerta, who played Rafael in Narcos Mexico. Anele wrote:

"Random information Danai says they used my Mam Noxolo Grootboom interview to listen to and perfect the delivery of isiXhosa then they got sucked into the interview and thoroughly enjoyed it. So chuffed, man."

At the screening, Anele looked stunning in her African-inspired dress and sleeked her hair back in a ponytail.

Her Instagram followers raved about her look for the event and said that she was glowing. Some netizens urged her to keep the pictures rolling because they wanted to see more stars at the event.

