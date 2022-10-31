Anele Mdoda is undoubtedly one of the most popular radio personalities in South Africa, but she wears many hats. The star has become a force to be reckoned with in the showbiz industry.

The Metro FM DJ, who always tops Twitter trends for her unapologetic opinions, has also ventured into film producing, TV presenting and more.

Anele Mdoda is a powerhouse in the South African entertainment industry. Image: @zintathu.

Anele Mdoda is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Undeniably the most loved radio and television personality, the mother of one is also a movie producer and businesswoman.

Briefly News takes a closer look at Anele's rise to stardom and being a loving mom and successful businesswoman.

Successful radio career

One cannot dispute the fact that Anele Mdoda was made for radio. Unarguably the most famous radio personality in South Africa, Anele is at the helm of Anele and the breakfast club on Metro FM.

The star made headlines when she took a two-month break from the show to travel the world alongside her son Alakhe.

Seasoned TV presenter

Anele takes the cup when it comes to TV presenting. Her funny personality makes it easier for the audience to connect with her.

For the longest time, fans have argued about whether the star is good on radio or TV, but the answer remains, she aces both. This year, Anele wowed Mzansi when she presented the Miss SA pageant finale for the second year in a role. According to News24, the star said she did not take the role lightly. She said:

"I'm very excited that we are back to a full capacity arena because a packed arena suits my energy levels and always motivates me to work a little harder to ensure that everyone has a good time and enjoys the evening."

Signing a five-year contract with Primedia Broadcasting

Anele Mdoda is a trailblazer in the showbiz industry. The Celebrity Game Night presenter made history when she inked a five-year contract with Primedia Broadcasting. 947 reports that the star said this was a turning point in the radio industry. She said:

"2022 is my 20th anniversary as a broadcaster. I have been with the company for 14 years, and Primedia formed part of my personal and professional growth. They are like family to me. Signing a 5-year contract with Primedia is a testament to the new vision of new Group CEO Jonathan Procter. Jonathan brings with him global standards and perspectives to broadcasting and entertainment."

Producing the first-ever Afrikaans film

It seems Anele doesn't believe in putting all her eggs in one basket. The stunner has branched into movie production. She made history when she executive produced the first-ever Afrikaans film titled Ludik under Rose and Oaks, a production company she co-owns. Featuring Hollywood-based South African star Arnold Vosloo, Ludik has been making waves on Netflix.

According to TimesLIVE, Anele said non-Afrikaans-speaking fans should not worry as there will be subtitles in the movie. She noted:

"Don't worry about an Afrikaans series. It's 50\50 English and Afrikaans, like other shows that Netflix released, became a worldwide phenomenon. Let's talk Money Heist, Squid Games and such. So many shows were not in English, and they were successful."

Flying the SA flag high at the Oscars

In 2019, Anele Mdoda left South Africans basking with pride after doing what she does best at the Oscars. The star's name charted Twitter trends under the hashtag #AneleAtTheOscars as fans shared their thoughts after seeing their fav rub shoulders with Hollywood's finest.

The Sowetan reports that fans loved every part of Anele's time on the red carpet, from the stunning dress to her confidence. The star also headed to her page to give Mzansi a glimpse of the elegant gown she rocked at the international event. One peep commented:

"I think what makes this so special is how well-researched Anele is. She's so good at researching whatever she's about to do. You'll never catch her off guard, and I really admire that. #AneleAtTheOscars I'm in awe, I won't lie! 10/10."

Inspiring weight loss journey

Not only is she a renowned media personality, but Anele is also the face of hard work. The star wowed her fans with her amazing body transformation. The mother of one shocked Mzansi when she shared snatched snaps on her timeline. She has been working really hard to lose weight, and it looks like it's finally paying off. The SowetanLIVE reported that Mdoda told her fans that her secret to weight loss is:

"Hard work, self-control and dedication."

Controversy

Anele is never one to shy away from online controversy. One of the most popular dramas she has been involved in was when she was heavily blasted for suggesting that Kelly Rowland is not beautiful. It all started about three years ago when radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo tweeted that Kelly Rowland was Destiny's Child's most beautiful. Anele disagreed and said Kelly is only beautiful with makeup on, which made her trend on Twitter.

Doting mom to her son Alakhe

We can all agree that Anele loves her baby boy Alakhe to the moon and back. The duo always get sweet comments from fans for their adorable relationship,

Just recently, Anele was crowned mom of the year when she took her son to watch Trevor Noah's The Daily Show in the USA. Alakhe also got a chance to hang with stars like Burna Boy.

