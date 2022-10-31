It looks like there is nothing the talented Thuso Mbedu cannot do; from acting to dancing, she can do it all

The Woman King star wowed her fans and followers when she shared a video from a function she hosted for her friends and family when she was in Mzansi

The viral clip shows that the Hollywood-based stunner had a great time enjoying local cuisines she had missed

Thuso Mbedu might be based overseas but she can still bust some local dance moves. The South African movie star wowed her fans when she shared a video from a family function she hosted.

Thuso Mbedu wowed her fans with her impressive dance skills. Image: Getty Images and @thuso.mbedu.

Source: UGC

The award-winning actress has been topping trends and hogging headlines a lot lately following the release of her star-studded action packed movie, The Woman King.

According to TimesLIVE, the star admitted that she had missed tasty South African braai food. She also added that the event was a small gathering with her closest friends and family. If the videos and posts circulating on social media are anything to go by, fun was had at the function. She said:

"What was supposed to be a super chilled pool hangout with the day 1s turned into a laughter-filled/who birthed you and your life’s decisions afternoon. The day was full of my favorite South African (braai) food that I miss so much."

Thuso Mbedu also shared a video doing amapiano star Buhle's dance challenge from the song Hamba Wena.

