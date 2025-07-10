General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared a strong reminder to President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the allegations made by General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Netizens expressed frustration at President Cyril Ramaphosa's approach to the matter and made bleak predictions

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi nudged President Cyril Ramaphosa over General Mkhwanazi.

As South Africa continues to reel from General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive revelations, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has sent a strong message to President Cyril Ramaphosa. General Mkhwanazi ruffled feathers when he made damning allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to General Mkhwanazi’s press briefing while attending the BRICS Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. His response was shredded to pieces by several South Africans, including Siv Ngesi, who made some bleak predictions.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pressures Ramaphosa over General Mkhwanazi

As South Africans wait for President Ramaphosa to take action, former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) poilitician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sent a strong message to the head of State. Taking to his verified X account on Thursday, 10 July 2025, Ndlozi, who previously warned Mzansi following Mkhwanazi’s press briefing, accompanied his two-word message with a clock emoji ostensibly to remind Ramaphosa that time was running out. The post was written:

“Mr President…⏰”

What is Mzansi saying about Ndlozi's reminder to Ramaphosa?

In the comment section, several netizens analysed Ramaphosa’s silence on the matter and offered suggestions on how he should’ve handled General Mkhwanazi's allegations. Others predicted that he wouldn’t do anything and would spew the usual rhetoric.

Here are some of the comments:

@Zani_Baccaria claimed:

“I think he's also in this; he has been quiet. He should have suspended the minister long ago, but it seems like there's something the minister has against the president, and that's the reason the president is reluctant to suspend him.”

@StraightupGal predicted:

“Having expectations from our President is time-wasting. I can just hear him now – ‘Yes, the corruption in our country is bad, like in any other country, but we are a resilient people’🙄🙄🙄”

@TheWitchetal laughed:

“Remember, he said, ’As soon as I arrive from Brazil’😂😂🤡”

@Sosizi_ argued:

“Personally, a quick response to this, that is, firing the Minister, is not a permanent solution to this problem. Yes, this mafia/syndicate will be squashed, but there are many other mafias out there, and we need a serious enquiry where the public will also offer testimonies for arrests.”

@munyazimbowa analysed:

“He’s caught between a rock and a hard place. On one side, backing the criminals may save his job but sink the ANC. On the other hand, standing with the general could risk his life, yet possibly save the party. A tough, high-stakes call either way.”

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi issued a strong warning to President Cyril Ramaphosa over General Mkhwanazi.

Sol Phenduka weighs in on politicians' swift responses

While Ramaphosa has taken his time to take action on General Mkhwanazi's explosive claims, his fellow politicians weren't so calculating which raised eyebrows.

Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka and Maglera Doe Boy weighed in on the speed at which politicians had responded to General Mkhwanazi.

While Maglera Doe Boy appeared to be disheartened by the speed at which politicians had responded to Mkhwanazi, Sol Phenduka was more understanding.and offered a rational explanation.

