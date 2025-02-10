Dr Mbuyiseni Ndozi has thrown his red beret in and is no longer a member of the Economic Freedom Fighter

The EF's former MP revealed that the party suspended him on bogus charges six weeks before the third elective conference

He said he would focus on academia and decided to step away from party politics permanently

JOHANNESBURG — Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who revealed that he was suspended from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) six weeks before the party's third elective conference, announced that he resigned from the party which he joined in 2013.

Why did Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resign?

SABC News posted a video on its @SABCNews X account where Ndlozi announced his resignation. Ndlozi said that he has decided to leave party politics and will focus on academia and civil society space. He believes that it has been neglected and this is where notions of freedom are cultivated through community development and research.

View the X video here:

What you need to know about Ndlozi

What did netizens say?

South Africans shared their opinion on his decision to leave party politics.

Moms Investing said:

"Ndlozi is a clever guy. He sees the political winds have changed."

Peddlemoose said:

"Thanks for offering a loyal service to the youth of this country."

Sir Brayne said:

"I think this is a great decision. He has run his race and completed his course. His PhD needs to work for him and he shall do well in academia."

Madisha David said:

"Malema will never recover from this."

Not a Peace Officer said:

"Long overdue."

Julius Malema has no relationship with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

