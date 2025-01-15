Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema claims he has no relationship with Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

The Red Berets Commander in Chief stated that he doesn't know why Dr Ndlozi didn't attend the National People's Assembly

South Africans blamed Malema's attitude for the divide between him and the former member of Parliament for the EFF

Julius Malema no longer has a relationship with former member of Parliament, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader made the admission during an interview on eNCA’s Power to Truth with JJ Tabane.

Dr Ndlozi and Malema have been close since the founding of the Red Berets on 26 July 2013, but their relationship has become strained of late.

Malema says he’s not responsible for Ndlozi

In response to Ndlozi's resignation as a member of Parliament, the Red Berets leader said he was out of the country when the statement was released.

He also stated that he didn’t know why Dr Ndlozi was absent from the party’s third National People's Assembly.

“I’m not responsible for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. I’m not his father. Where he was and what was he doing, I don’t know,” Malema said.

He added that they no longer had a close relationship and that he hadn’t spoken to Dr Ndlozi for a while.

“I never spoke to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi before the NPA, and I never spoke to him even after the NPA,” Malema noted.

What you need to know about Malema and Ndlozi's strained relationship

Malema discussed the rumours that Dr Ndlozi was barred from attending the NPA, describing it as shebeen gossip

An old video surfaced showing Malema seemingly pushing Ndlozi out of the way at an event

Malema confirmed that Ndlozi would not be attending the party's 3rd National People's Assembly

South Africans urged Ndlozi to leave the EFF as his relationship with Malema was reportedly beyond repair

South Africans think Malema is the problem

Social media users weighed in on the Commander in Chief’s comments, with many criticising him for how he runs the party.

Stephen Nathi Nathi said:

“He banned him (Ndlozi) from attending the conference because he was scared he would be nominated as Deputy President.”

Craig Matwa stated:

“Malema's dictatorship will destroy this political party.”

Sunnyboy Shakes agreed:

“Malema’s arrogance will destroy the party. He's too emotional when answering questions. As a leader, you don't do that.”

Paul Lawson stated:

“I'm afraid your leadership, or lack thereof, is causing your party to implode. It was inevitable.”

Michael O'Kelly joked:

“Soon, the Commander in Chief will only be commanding himself😂.”

Louis Bester said:

“EFF is a dying organisation.”

Dr Ndlozi resigns from Parliament

Briefly News reported on 9 January 2025 that the EFF's Dr Ndlozi had resigned as a member of Parliament for the party.

The move came after months of rampant speculation about his future as a member of the Red Berets.

The party announced that Dr Ndlozi was one of two members who voluntarily resigned as Parliamentarians.

