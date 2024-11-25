Julius Malema shut down questions about Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi with a scathing response

Media outlets alleged that Ndlozi was barred from the party's upcoming elective conference

Malema said the rumours are shebeen gossip, adding that the EFF never said anything about Ndlozi

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema is not entertaining any questions about EFF member Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Ndlozi has been making headlines of late after he was allegedly barred from the party’s upcoming elective conference.

The Red Berets will host their National People’s Assembly from 13 to 15 December in Johannesburg, where new leadership will be elected.

Malema responds to questions about Ndlozi

Speaking during a site inspection of the Nasrec Centre, where the elective conference will take place, Malema was asked about the rumours of Ndlozi's ban.

The Commander In Chief of the EFF offered a scathing response to the question, describing it as gossip.

“I don't know what you want me to answer on Ndlozi because I never said anything about him, so do not bring your shebeen gossip to me and want me to glorify some toilet discussion,” Malema said.

The EFF President added that the party never released a statement about Ndlozi, and if they did have something to say, they would have communicated it with the media already.

“When you gossip at Kitcheners in Braamfontein, and after gossiping at Kitcheners, you want us to be part of Kitcheners discussions, don't involve us in any of those things,” Malema said.

Dlamini downplays reports that Ndlozi was barred

EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini recently addressed the reports, denying that Ndlozi was barred from attending the party’s elective conference.

Dlamini described the reports as misleading, saying it was just an attempt to defocus the party ahead of its elective conference.

