EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi dropped yet another cryptic social media post, leaving the speculation door wide open

Ndlozi's X post comes as more members resign and defect from the Red Berets amid a notable recent exodus

In usual fashion, onlookers made much about the cryptic messaging online after it left much to the imagination

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is not letting the cat out of the bag on his future at the party amid the latest provocative message. Images: @kimheller3, @NalediChirwa

JOHANNESBURG — The hints are not letting up from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, but they remain as cryptic as ever.

Instead, Ndlozi, recently barred from the organisation's December elective conference, has rather anticlimactically let speculation grow over a possible exit following a flurry of high-profile departures in the past few months.

Ndlozi drops another subtle hint

And he leaves it to outsiders to draw their conclusions with his suggestive social media posts each time. And, so, it continues.

Several notable figures defected before National Council of Provinces (NCOP) member Nolubabalo Mcinga on Tuesday, 19 November 2024.

Mcinga, Abathembu monarch Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's sixth wife, cited health concerns as the reason for her departure.

More recently, Dali Mpofu dropped the EFF on 7 November to join the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party and, in October, former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who had also favoured former President Jacob Zuma's party.

It added to a laundry list of others, the most eyebrow-raising of all being that of MK Party Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu in August.

Hence, the ever-constant question about Ndlozi, arguably the most charismatic and endearing current EFF figure next to party leader Julius Malema.

After his last cryptic X post reiterating his apparent committment to the red force, simply captioned "unequivocal", on 9 November, Ndlozi seemingly followed it up with another on 21 November, a video captioned:

"Nazo! (There it is) #Never!)"

The one-minute clip features a woman church minister in a white priest's robe and red scarf (stole) at the pulpit. Notably, during a segment of the congregation singing, the minister passionately leads them.

The words "bambela"(hold on) and "never" can be heard. According to a description in the material, the service was being held at Boston Methodist Church in Belville, Cape Town.

Onlookers attempt to decipher

There was no indication that Ndlozi attended and when. Regardless, the post had a boisterous online community talking once more after it raked up nearly 420,000 views, over 6000 likes and 1200 reposts within 74 hours.

Briefly News looks at the colourful reactions.

@langaeddy wrote:

"Keep them guessing, Dr."

@T_S_T_dee said:

"Thanks for holding your dignity, my leader, and not falling into the trap. You are more than ready to hold the highest office in our land! You have shown through character and [the] highest level of EQ in these difficult time[s]."

@TmreMzaa added:

"You are being provocative now. You mean you will never join MKP?"

