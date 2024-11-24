Julius Malema has fired a cheap shot at Jacob Zuma, and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party

Malema claimed that Zuma was too old to unite Africans and that only the EFF could do so

South Africans think that Malema is insulting Zuma to get some relevance back for his party

Julius Malema has openly criticised Jacob Zuma, saying the MK Party leader was too old to unite anyone. Image: Leon Sadiki/ Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Julius Malema still doesn’t see eye to eye with Jacob Zuma.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ leader has fired a shot at the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader, saying he was too old to unite people.

Malema made the comments during EFF’s Gauteng Provincial General Assembly, Benoni.

Malema fires shot at Zuma

During his speech, Malema took a jab at the MK Party leader, saying he would not sell the future generation to the MK Party.

His comments came after a mass exodus of EFF members to the MK Party and Adv Dali Mpofu proposing that the EFF dissolve to join Zuma’s new party.

Malema added that Zuma failed to unite black progressive forces before, so what would be different now?

“How do you say you can unite people when you are 82 years old, having failed to unite them for the past 82 years…you think you can do it now?”

Malema added that the EFF could bring unity of Africans in practical terms, saying they were the only organisation to have an EFF Nigeria, EFF Ghana, EFF Namibia, EFF Lesotho and an EFF Liberia.

Social media users criticise Malema

South Africans were quick to slam Malema for his comments, with some saying that his party had lost relevance.

@Dr_Shiyaklenga said:

“EFF lost relevance shem. They must go back to the drawing board. The insults don't work anymore.”

@Mxoh_2 added:

“Pres Zuma strikes only once, and you'll have a meltdown for the whole year. Every platform, you'll be crying Zuma😂. I love our 82-year-old President🔥🙌🤣.”

@bhadelaLo_zola stated:

“He really should desist from being an ageist. There is no proof that he is a better politician than 82, 72, and 62-year-olds in these political parties, much less in the unity of the people.”

@XUFFLER said:

“Bitterness 😂.”

@MpumeleloL69438 added:

“The same guy hired a helicopter to go to Nkandla to persuade an 82-year-old to join the EFF. Today when his EFF members deflect to join an 82-year-old’s party, he has a problem.”

@popomosarwane said:

“Is it me, or EFF is losing relevance and resorting to insults?”

@Nhlakah_H claimed:

“He is trying to revive his politics through Zuma's name🤔😏.”

Source: Briefly News