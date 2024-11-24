Julius Malema has blamed Floyd Shivambu for the EFF's poor showing in the elections in KZN

Malema claims that Shivambu was deployed to the province to expand the party's presence

South Africans believe that Malema is delusional and can't take any accountability

Julius Malema blamed Floyd Shivambu for the EFF’s failure to perform well in the elections in KZN, but South Africans think he's delusional. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Per-Anders Pettersson

GAUTENG - Julius Malema is still throwing jabs at Floyd Shivambu.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader blamed his former deputy for the party's poor performance in the elections in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Red Berets only secured 2% of the vote in KZN during the national and provincial elections in May.

Malema blames Shivambu for EFF’s dismal showing.

Speaking at the party’s Gauteng Provincial General Assembly, Malema explained that Shivambu was tasked with expanding the party’s presence in the province before the elections.

The EFF failed to impress in KZN, as newcomers uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) stole the show with 45.3% of the vote. Shivambu would later ditch the EFF for the MK Party.

“We are being kind by saying that the person who was deployed for the elections was divorced from reality in KZN.

“It may even be true, and more worrying, that he was aware of the damage to come in KZN and kept quiet because he had already chosen to betray this movement,” Malema stated.

Social media users troll Malema

South Africans are tired of Malema and his excuses, and many urged him to take accountability and not blame others for the party’s problems.

@MkasiCharles said:

“He tends to attribute responsibility to others rather than acknowledging his shortcomings, which raises questions about the qualities of leadership he embodies.”

@stigano5050 added:

“He must go to KZN in 2026 and see. He expelled how many councillors in KZN? He can’t get more than five seats in all municipalities in KZN.”

@BlueNip joked:

“Boyfriend tiff is still carrying on🤣.”

@Clinton71172134 said:

“Never himself. No way.”

@jabulanidvd added:

“Give this guy a mirror.”

@Cherickie stated:

“Lmao. Typical narcissist.”

@THEBIZKIT031 said:

“😂😂 shame crying like a baby now and blaming others for his incompetence.”

@Mr_brown01 exclaimed:

“He's delusional if he thinks he stood a chance against MKP in KZN.”

Malema to purge EFF of Shivambu

In a related article, Briefly News reported that party leader Julius Malema said he would remove Shivambu's influence from the party.

Malema delivered an emotionally charged speech in August and said those aligned with Shivambu would follow him out of the party.

