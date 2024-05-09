Despite multiple challenges, the EFF says it remains steadfast in KwaZulu-Natal.

With their sights set on tripling their 2019 vote count, the provincial leadership said they're ready to face new contenders and maintain their influence.

EFF's chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Mongezi Twala, said their campaign is on track

EFF’s chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Mongezi Twala says their campaign is going well, despite a few hiccups across some regions in the province. Images: Twitter/ @EFFSouthAfrica

In the bustling political landscape of KwaZulu-Natal, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are gearing up for a formidable campaign ahead of the upcoming elections.

Following the EFF's Workers Day Community Meeting in Mandeni, KZN, which saw the locals coming out in their numbers, the party's provincial branch says uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party does not shake it:

EFF KZN unfazed by MK Party

Despite encountering a few hurdles across certain regions in the province, the EFF's chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Mongezi Twala, told EWN that their campaign is on track.

The EFF, positioned as the fourth-largest party in KZN, garnered over 300,000 votes in the 2019 elections.

With the elections looming just around the corner, the party is ambitiously eyeing to triple that figure in hopes of expanding its influence and presence in the province.

Upcoming political parties

The emergence of new contenders, such as the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and former president Jacob Zuma's MK Party's rising streak, has added complexity to the political landscape.

Previously enjoying kingmaker status, the EFF now finds itself in a heated battle with these emerging forces for influence and power.

Recent by-elections have indicated a shift in support towards the MK Party, with several established parties in KZN experiencing a loss of traction.

Despite this trend, Twala remains resolute, asserting that the EFF is undeterred by the competition.

"We are yet to see even one member leaving and joining the MK. Even at the branch level, we are yet to be given just one member that has left the EFF; we can’t trace any of them. We are enjoying hegemony everywhere in the province of KwaZulu-Natal."

Twala's statement underscores the party's confidence and determination to maintain its regional stronghold.

As the election date draws nearer, all eyes will be on the EFF as they navigate the intricate political landscape of KwaZulu-Natal in pursuit of their electoral goals.

Malema to meet Zuma on possible EFF and MK Party alliance

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that EFF leader Julius Malema revealed his intention to meet former Zuma after the elections.

The announcement was made during Malema's party manifesto speech and sparked intrigue and speculation.

Source: Briefly News