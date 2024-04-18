EFF leader Julius Malema revealed his intention to meet former president Zuma after the elections

The announcement was made during Malema's party manifesto speech and sparked intrigue and speculation

Malema cited commonalities between the EFF and MK party on issues like employment, economic restoration and land

EFF leader Julius Malema and MK leader Jacob Zuma have a meeting planned. Image: Leon Sadiki and Fani Mahuntsi

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has stirred emotions with his announcement of an upcoming meeting with former president Jacob Zuma.

Malema delivers manifesto speech

The meeting is scheduled to take place after the general elections. According to City Press, the politicians will discuss a potential alliance between the EFF and MK party.

Malema delivers manifesto speech:**

The revelation came during Malema's manifesto speech at the Don Mateman Community Hall in Eldorado Park. He highlighted their shared goals and vision for the future of South Africa, reported IOL.

Citizens discuss SA politics

South Africans weighed in on this unexpected turn of events. Some are anticipating the outcome of the meeting after 29 May.

Read a few comments below:

Danny Moreo stated:

"They can't rule this country how many years they have been in politics. The only way is to do a coalition."

Banele T Ngcobo suggested:

"MK and EFF must work together and get rid of the ANC."

David Seomanele Mashishi posted:

"In politics, there are no permanent loyalty or permanent enemies but permanent interests."

Motlhanthe Michael Segooa wrote:

"State looters at large. "

Koos Gous mentioned:

"Politics of desperation. He vilified Jacob Zuma in Parly now he needs his help to govern."

Tebogo Tau added:

"Two birds of the same feather."

Mwelo Ndabambi commented:

"This one is a hypocrite. He is always on the side of looters. I'm not surprised by his actions. He is the same person who supported Zuma to become the president of the country."

King Mswati allegedly gives Zuma money

In another article, Briefly News reported that Eswatini's king, Mswati III, allegedly gifted former president Jacob Zuma an undisclosed sum of money. Many South Africans refused to believe the allegations.

Mswati reported giving Msholozi three bags full of money when Zuma attended the country's Army Day celebrations on 5 April this year.

