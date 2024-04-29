Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo insists that he is still a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters

The King reiterated his stance while addressing a crowd in Bizana, Eastern Cape, on 27 April 2024.

King Dalindyebo's membership was questioned after he attended an ANC rally in the Eastern Cape on 5 April 2024.

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

King Dalindyebo explained to a crowd in the Eastern Cape's Bizana that he was still a member of the EFF. Images: STRINGER/AFP and Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has reiterated that he is still a member of the EFF.

King Dalindyebo sticks with EFF

The King made the statement while he addressed a crowd in Bizana in the Eastern Cape on 27 April 2024. In the video shared by @MDNnewss on X, the Abathembu King also admitted that he smoked dagga:

There was confusion surrounding King Dalindyebo’s membership status after he attended an ANC rally in the Eastern Cape on 5 April 2024. A few weeks later, the King met with EFF Deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and clarified that he had not left the organisation.

Citizens sceptical of the King’s proclamation

The King’s statement didn’t convince many netizens.

@Siya_Ndlumbini said:

“He's everything ANC, EFF, DA and MK loading.”

@NyaopeBoi added:

“The King has spoken but let's not hold our breath, tomorrow He will be saying something different ”

@TrendTrekkerZA commented:

“Never seen a confused King like this one”

@Themba_zuma2 pointed out:

“Bcos of a car they bought him with.”

@_kwazi_ thought:

“This one likes attention just like Mbaks.”

Abathembu King’s 6th wife joins the EFF

Briefly News recently reported that King Dalindyebo’s sixth wife, Dr Nolubabalo Mcinga-Dalindyebo, has found her political home with the Red Berets.

The King’s estranged wife, known as Queen Khazeka, was seen campaigning with EFF members in the Eastern Cape on 20 April 2024.

It’s not yet clear what Dr Mcinga-Dalindeybo’s role was in the party; however, she spoke at an event in Knysna alongside the party’s Floyd Shivambu.

Source: Briefly News