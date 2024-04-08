The Economic Freedom Fighters slammed the allegations that abaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is no longer an EFF member

The party spoke after Dalindyebo partied up a storm with the African National Congress at his birthday celebration on 7 April

South Africans roasted Dalindyebo and doubted whether he was still a member of the Red Berets despite the party's assertions that he still is

The EFF is certain the AbaThembu king Dalindyebo is still a Red Berets. Images: AFP via Getty Images and @MbalulaFikile/X

Source: UGC

EASTERN CAPE – The AbaThembu king, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, is still a staunch member of the Economic Freedom Fighters and has not jumped ship to join the African National Congress. This is according to the Red Berets, who recently cleared the air about Dalindyebo's membership status.

Dalindyebo is still an EFF member: Thambo

The Citizen reported that EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said that Dalindyebo was still a loyal member of the EFF. This was after Dalindyebo was seen allegedly having fun with members of the ANC.

The ANC allegedly threw the king a surprise. The ANC's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, seemed festive when he posted a picture of Dalindyebo in ANC attire on his X account, @MbalulaFikile.

Thambo said the EFF received no indication that Dalindyebo had left the party.

"The EFF never barred the AbaThembu king from attending political events, and we have no right to. He is a king of a nation," he said.

South Africans doubt Dalindyebo's loyalty

Netizens questioned Dalindyebo's loyalty to the EFF. Some saw nothing worth fussing over.

Duke of Silver and Gold said:

"That time he will vote MK party."

Hanna Sankara asked:

"What if he smokes more w**d and changes tune, SG? I don't trust this chap."

Ribane said:

"A king welcomes everybody, including political parties. There's nothing special here."

Nkulu said:

"Amaxhosa need a new king. A serious one this time."

Motho was Modimo said:

"I love it for him. It's his right to milk all his cows however he sees fit."

