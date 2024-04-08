The ANC's deputy President, Paul Mashatile, is expected to visit the King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini on 12 April 2024

Mashatile would restore relations between the royal house and the party as well as apologise for Siboniso Duma

KZN's ANC chair angered the Zulu Royals when he grabbed the mic from the Zulu prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, at a Commemoration Event on 16 March

ANC DP Paul Mashatile is set to rebuild relations between the ANC and King Misuzulu after Siboniso Duma angered the royal house. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The ANC's deputy President, Paul Mashatile, is expected to visit the Zulu Monarch, King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, on 12 April 2024 to mend relations.

Mashatile to apologise to Zulu King

According to the Mail and Guardian, Mashatile would apologise to the King on behalf of tKingarty's provincial chair, Siboniso Duma.

Duma made headlines when he grabbed the mic from the Zulu prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, at the Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo Commemoration Event on 16 March.

Duma has since apologised to the King and President Cyril Ramaphosa for his actions.

According to News24, Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini criticised Duma and said that any action that denies anyone their right to speak is an assault on the values of the Zulu Nation.

South Africans react

Responding to Mashatile's scheduled visit to the Zulu royal, some netizens hoped the ANC Deputy President would gift the King the requested King.

Mr if suggested:

“They must chase him away if he doesn't bring 100 cows. It's only fair Mbalula donated 200k in a church.”

Landlord added:

“They must up the numbers if Mashatile show up empty-handed. Additional fine of 50more cows will do.”

kingmathibela said:

“Duma wonke lo.”

uNjabulo resolved:

“Let it rest.”

Public Opinion commented:

“What a scam.”

Zulu Royal Regiments call on Duma to pay 100 cows

Briefly News reported that the royal regiments, Amabutho, wanted Siboniso Duma to apologise by gifting King Misuzulu ka Zwelethini 100 cows.

The headman, Sipho Mhlongo, demanded that Duma pay 100 head of cattle for disrespecting the King during a commemoration ceremony.

He made the call during a media briefing held by several regional commanders held a media briefing on 19 March 2024.

