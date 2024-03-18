The African National Congress's KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Siboniso Duma, apologised to the Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelethini and President Cyril Ramaphosa

This was after he grabbed the mic from the Zulu prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, during the Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo Commemoration Event in the presence of the king and president Cyril Ramaphosa

Duma said that he was sorry the two leaders had to witness what was the product of tension between the Inkatha Freedom Party and the ANC

KWAZULU-NATAL – The African National Congress's provincial chairperson, Siboniso Duma, has apologised to President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu kaZwelethini for his behaviour during the Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo Commemoration Event on 16 March. Duma grabbed the mic from the Zulu prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, causing an uproar at the event and online.

Duma apologises for the incident

According to Dispatch LIVE, Duma was apologetic about his conduct and said the incident was not supposed to happen. Duma also revealed that he was called into a meeting with the president to discuss the tension between the two parties. However, Duma criticised Buthelezi, the Zululand District Municipality mayor and an IFP senior member, for not being politically neutral as a prime minister.

South Africans happy that he is allegedly banned

Netizens commented on the @Dispatch_DD X tweet and was glad he apologised.

Mluleki Mtshiza said:

"It is the right thing to do, but the province should raise their dissatisfaction with the king of the unbecoming conduct of Buthelezi."

Mathews said:

"I admire your courage to own up. That stunt was unnecessary.

Xolani Mamkeli said:

"You will learn the hard way, chair. Anyway, this thing is gone."

Siboniso Duma pulls the plug on Durban hosting SAMA29

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Duma withdrew Durban from hosting the 29th South African Music Awards after public outcry.

President Ramaphosa also halted the R28 million that was planned for the event.

This was after the public learned the funds would have come from provincial government coffers.

