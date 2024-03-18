The Zulu Royal Family banned the African National Congress's KwaZulu-Natal leader, Siboniso Duma, from attending all Zulu Royal Family activities

This was after Duma grabbed the Zulu Royal Family's Prime Minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi's mic during an event commemorating King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo

South Africans applauded the decision to ban him and accused Duma of being disrespectful to the Zulu monarchy

The Zulu Royal Family banned Siboniso Duma from any of their activities because of his mic-grabbing stunt. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – The Zulu Royal Family banned the African National Congress' KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Siboniso Duma, from all Royal Family-related activities. This was after Duma disrupted a commemoration event over the weekend of 16 March.

Zulu royal Family bans Siboniso Duma

Scrolla.Africa reported that King Misuzulu Ka Zwelethini's commanders decided to ban Duma after he interrupted the current Zulu prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, during the King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo Commemoration Event.

Buthelezi was about to address an incident where the ANC's provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, allegedly insulted Misuzulu when Duma grabbed Buthelezi's mic. The interruption resulted in a conflict between members of the ANC and the Zulu regiment.

Netizens welcome the decision to ban Duma

Netizens commenting on @ZANewsFlash's tweet on X unanimously agreed that banning Duma was a good decision.

Nicola said:

"Good. This one needs a lesson in humility."

Sobz DJ observed:

"The royal house is not begging for the mercy of politicians and their resources in government. The King is setting a few boundaries and reminding the KZN government that the people of KZN are his, with or without them!"

Bra Mathibela said:

"This guy is disrespectful. What he did to the Prime Minister was disrespectful."

Car of the Day said:

"He must just swallow his pride and go apologise. The king is bigger than that."

Nozipho Mpho Ndlovu added:

"Duma is too much, sometimes."

IFP leader slams Duma's mic-grabbing incident

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa slammed Duma for his mic-grabbing incident.

Hlabisa said the incident highlighted the tensions between the province's IFP and ANC.

Hlabisa called for mutual respect between the two parties, urging them to put unity and cooperation first.

