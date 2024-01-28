King MisuZulu kaZwelithini made a big decision for the Amazulu nation regarding who will be his main right-hand man

The king of the Zulu tribe chose the new Prime Minister for the Zulu people after Prince Manngosuthu Buthelezi's death

South Africans chimed in on the King's announcement that he delivered at the Battle of Isandlwana commemoration

NQUTHU, KZN - The Zulu nation gained a new official to take Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's role. King MisuZulu kaZwelithini decided who was fit to be Prime Minister of the Amazulu nation.

King MisuZulu kaZwelithini chose a new Prime Minister after Mangosuthu Buthelezi's passing. Image: Chris Jackson /PHill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Zulu King's announcement comes in 2024, which marks 145 years since the Amazulu warriors defeated British soldiers. King MisuZulu kaZwelithini made a spirited speech about his choice of the new prime minister.

Since the passing of Prince Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Amazulu nation has been in need of a new prime minister. King MisuZulu kaZwelithini has appointed Thulasizwe Buthelezi for the position. News24 reports that the role is one of the king's main advisor.

Why did King MisuZulu kaZwelithini choose Thulasizwe Buthelezi?

According to eNCA, the King said that the Chief is the perfect person because he worked closely with the late King Zwelithini. He has shown that he's a hard worker and can be trusted

The king said:

"He managed to lead the local houses of traditional leadership. The position is perfect for him."

SA react to new Zulu traditional prime minister

People were divided about the Zulu nation's prime minister position. People Christian the traditional Prime Minister position

Pumeza Puwe said:

"I don't understand why they have a prime minister doesn't kzn have one?"

Podipodi Skhwama commented:

"You said Prime Minister,is KZN autocratic on its Own."

Kenki Molotsi added her own agenda:

"We are also waiting for western cape country to announce their new PRESIDENT."

