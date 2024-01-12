King Misuzulu Zulu has reportedly warned the controversial radio host to leave the EFF alone

This came after Nigzwe Mchunu's recent attacks on the political party and its leader Julius Malema

Mchunu also suggested that he would stop Malema from entering the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

King Misuzulu Zuliu reportedly gave Ngizwe Mchunu a stern warning. Image: @kingmisuzulu, @ngizweonline

Controversial radio host Ngizwe Mchunu has started the year on a shaky note as he recently got a warning from a prominent and royal person. This came after he accused the political party of threatening to burn JAC Motors.

King Misuzulu Zulu allegedly warns Ngizwe Mchunu

Things just got messy in KZN as Ngizwe found himself making headlines once again after his wife Flora confirmed her separation from him. Recently The King of the Zulu nation, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, reportedly warned him to leave the EFF and its political leader alone.

This came after the radio host threatened to stop Julius Malema and his party from entering the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. A Twitter (X) user, @insightfactor, shared a tweet on their page about the King of the Zulu nation's alleged warning to Mchunu.

"Local News Misizulu kaZwelithini & those close to Ngizwe Mchunu have allegedly warned the radio host to stop attacking the EFF as well as it’s leader, Julius Malema. Mchunu recently suggested that he’ll stop Malema from entering Moses Mabhida stadium."

Netizens react to the report

@motsamai247 wrote:

"The King must borrow us Ngizwe just a lil bit so tht the EFF can teach him a lesson."

@TouchTouch283 said:

"He must focus on his wives , cause they will leave him one by one while his busy chasing celebrity status."

@bhunganetj shared:

"Has the King lost his kingship since you're referring to Ingonyama yaKwaZulu by his name? King Misizulu kaZwelithini to you all."

@llutladi responded:

"I think the boy needs some serious help, I don't think his mentally is okay."

@ThandabantuLuz1 replied:

"This guy needs a brand manager otherwise he will be history in no time. He’s actually a disgrace in the province."

@MfaneloButhele2 questioned:

"Is King Misuzulu a politician now angazehlisi is'thunzi yena I hope that is no true?"

Ngizwe claims EFF leader Julius Malema wants him to join party

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Ngizwe Mchunu claimed that EFF leader Julius Malema wanted him to join his political party. This was allegedly to increase the numbers of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

In December 2023, Ngizwe verbally attacked Julius Malema over his remarks about the Springboks' World Cup win. The media personality said he should celebrate the Bokke instead of looking for ways to bring the boys down.

