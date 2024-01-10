Ngizwe Mchunu accused the Economic Freedom Fighters of threatening to burn a car dealership called Jac Motors

Mchunu addressed the media and touched on the statement JAC Motors issued stating they would be terminating their contract

He also called the EFF paras because JAC Motors cut ties with him over his tribalism scandal

Ngizwe Mchunu has called out the EFF after JAC Motors partnership went sour. Image: NgizweOnline

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has accused the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) of threatening to burn a car dealership called Jac Motors.

Ngizwe guns for the EFF

The controversial radio personality addressed the media and touched on the statement JAC Motors in Port Shepstone issued stating they would terminate their contract.

He also called the EFF pharas (drug dealers), which are drug addicts, because he claims that they allegedly gave them an ultimatum to cut ties with him over his tribalism scandal, or else they would burn all their dealerships.

"JAC did nothing. The EFF threatened a business of a black man and asked them to recall their vehicle in one hour. JAC Motors refused and fought the EFF."

Ngizwe also said they had given the dealership an hour to decide and issue a statement. When the statement was issued, Mzansi rejoiced.

Ngizwe claims EFF leader Julius Malema wants him to join party

In the same address, Ngizwe Mchunu claimed that EFF leader Julius Malema wanted him to join his political party. This was allegedly to increase the numbers of the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

In December 2023, Ngizwe verbally attacked Julius Malema over his remarks about the Springboks' World Cup win. The media personality said he should celebrate the Bokke instead of looking for ways to bring the boys down.

Ngizwe then made tribalistic remarks and said if Malema wanted to criticise them, then he should not use English as his medium. Instead, he should address his issue in his mother tongue.

He had apologised to the nation for his remarks, but not Malema.

Amabutho supports Ngizwe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu went to court for the July Unrest incitement charges and brought Amabutho along with him.

Even during his recent address, he was seated next to one of the group members, proving their support for him.

