Ngizwe Mchunu has issued an apology after he faced backlash for his racist remarks while addressing EFF leader Julius Malema

However, Mzansi did not accept the former Ukhozi FM presenter's apology, saying he should make a video as well

Ngizwe was confronting Julius Malema regarding his remarks on the Springbok's World Cup Win

Ngizwe Mchunu has apologised in response to the criticism he received for making racist remarks during his address to EFF leader Julius Malema.

Ngizwe verbally attacks Julius Malema

The former Ukhozi FM presenter confronted Julius Malema after he criticised the Springbok's World Cup Win. The media personality said he should celebrate the Bokke instead of looking for ways to bring the boys down.

He also mentioned that if he wants to criticise them, then he should not use English as his medium. Instead, he should address his issue in his mother tongue.

His message was, however, laced with profanity and a lot of insensitive remarks towards Julius's tribe.

Ngizwe apologises for his tribalistic statement

The outspoken personality issued a written apology in IsiZulu where he apoliogised to those he offended. But, his apology was not directed at Julius Malema and that is what angered Mzansi.

Many people said Ngizwe should make a video as well.

@caping_lies

"We want him to say it with his mouth."

@Am_kudzie

"He must apologize with a video."

@VusieSambo5

"Anyone could write a letter pretending to be him. He must apologize with a video as well."

@NgwepeThapedi

"Lol but this addressed to the media and everybody else there is no Julius in this apology."

@Lethabo4991

"He must make another video, his apology must be as loud as the disrespect!"

@T4tess_

"The apology should match the disrespect."

@clementmc

"This went very fast."

@Kzn_Bhutiza

"Nah, fam, he didn't apologize, and he is never gonna apologize to Malema."

@Faku_Oyifakayo

"Damage has been done!"

@Mntanethonga

"He assumes everyone can read isiZulu? He must stop with his dog tendencies."

