Somizi Mhlongo faced backlash for allegedly fabricating a WhatsApp message from Mbongeni Ngema

Mohale Motaung seemingly took a dig at Somizi on social media by sharing a meme of people laughing without a caption

Fans speculated and joked about Mohale's post, interpreting it as a reaction to Somizi's deception

Mohale Motaung has seemingly fired low-key jabs at his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo after he was caught in a lie on social media.

Mohale Motaung seemingly fired jabs at Somizi Mhlongo after his alleged fake WhatsApp message from Mbongeni Ngema. Image: @mohale_77 and @somizi

Mohale throws shade at Somizi

Somizi is trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The popular media personality faced massive backlash after he was accused of fabricating a WhatsApp message and lying that it was Mbongeni Ngema's final message to him.

In the message, Ngema thanked the Idols SA judge for coming through for him during his difficult times. He also noted that Somizi was the only one who stood by him, out of all his children. The message on the now-deleted screenshot read:

"Good evening Mhlongo. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for what you did for me when I was at my lowest ebb. Without any provocation or me asking for help you extended your hand towards me. You are the only one of all the hundreds of my children who stepped forward for me. This has gone to the deepest and innermost of my being. Ngiyabonga Mhlongo. You have proved beyond any reasonable doubt that I today stand in the shoes of Ndaba. Good night. Mbongeni Ngema

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page, Mohale Motaung seemingly threw a jab at his former lover. He shared a meme of people laughing out loud and did not write any caption.

Mzansi shares hilarious jokes on Mohale's post

Fans suspected that Mohale's post was directed at Somizi although he did not mention names. Many said SomGaga got what he deserved because he wanted to deceive the fans.

@Ethelmackay_ added:

"You're so messybut I love it"

@ZandileClock noted:

"He saw the WhatsApp screenshot?"

@sfiso_sidu commented:

"I know that you laughing at Somizi about the WhatsApp he sent to his phone claiming that it from Mbongeni Ngema.............Drama."

Mbongeni Ngema dies in head-on collision accident

Briefly News previously reported that it's a sad and dark day for South Africa as we mourn the sudden passing of an icon Mbongeni Ngema. Not so long ago, Mzansi was mourning the death of Zahara.

Veteran music composer and playwright Mbongeni Ngema sadly died on Wednesday evening, 27 December 2023. The Sarafina! creator passed away in a head-on collision car accident on his way back from a funeral he was attending in the Eastern Cape.

