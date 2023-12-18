Flamboyant media personality Somizi shared the last memory he has of the late Zahara

The star posted a video of the Zahara during an interview with Anele Mdoda praising Somizi

Many of his fans praised and applauded the star for believing in the late Zahara's talent

Somizi posted a video of the late Zahara applauding him for believing in her. Image: @zaharasa, @somizi

Somizi has been making headlines after the passing of Zahara, and recently, the star shared a touching memory he has of the late singer on his social media page.

Somizi posts a clip of Zahara praising him

The flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo found himself trending recently after he shared a heartfelt memory of the Loliwe hitmaker. The star also gave a moving eulogy during Zahara's memorial service.

The former Idols SA judge posted a video of the star during a sit-down interview with Anele Mdoda, where she shared how the media personality was the first person to believe in her and give her hope to push further.

Somizi captioned it:

"Wow Zee. Cant believe im seeing this for the first time. And ur gone. But definitely never be forgotten."

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud Somizi

After Somgaga posted the reel, many fans and followers applauded him. See some of the comments below:

gcabaunathi praised:

"God bless you."

pearlthusi complimented:

"She told this story to me . And she not the only one you gave hope to when we were young. Thank you SomSom."

vusinova1 wrote:

"I remember this story."

mafayah_bby said:

"The way you and Unathi hugged at the memorial service after all the rumors we hear about you guys….That hug meant a lot to me. Stay blessed and keep spreading love."

i_ntsakisimashele shared:

"See why your pocket will never run dry? Your hands are open wena Somizi. I am still to talk about my encounter with you at OR Tambo..."

missbee_gazu replied:

"People will never forget how you made them feel. Lapho God is not even halfway done with blessing you SomG!"

zeeh_the_authour applauded:

"Somizi I can never question your wealth and richness, your name is always mentioned in changing people's lives."

Fikile Mbalula roasted for tribute message to Zahara

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minister Fikile Mbalula decided to pay tribute to the late Zahara, who passed away on 11 December.

Mbalula's message did not move people because major typos did not make any sense. For many people, this further proved the incompetence of politicians as people said it was a blatant disregard for writing a proper tribute post.

