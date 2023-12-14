Somizi Mhlongo gave a moving eulogy at Zahara's memorial service which took place on 14 December

The service was attended by her family members and industry friends who gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg

Mhlongo received heated backlash when he condemned the hate Zahara faced, ignoring how he made a mockery of her during the SAMAs

Somizi Mhlongo was one of the people who made fun of Zahara's alleged drinking problem. Image: @zahara_sa

Source: Instagram

Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana's memorial service took place on Thursday morning, 14 December. One of the people who attended was her industry friend Somizi Mhlongo, who gave a moving eulogy.

Somizi acknowledges his wrong doing

As the saying goes, do not throw stones while living in a glass house. This is a lesson Somizi Mhlongo has learnt and is attempting to teach other people.

The media personality gave a moving eulogy at Zahara's memorial service, addressing the mishaps in their friendship. The ceremony took place at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

Taking to the podium, Somizi acknowledged his own wrongdoing pertaining Zahara. After Zahara's death, he condemned the hate Zahara faced, saying the people who are now rejoicing her as an overnight hero were the same people who celebrated her downfall.

He also included himself in those groups of people who were mean towards Zahara when he made that distasteful joke at the SAMAS. He said he hurt her but was glad that they managed to work things out and work on their friendship.

Watch the video shared by @AldrinSampear below:

Somizi lashes at people who mocked Zahara

Somizi took to Instagram to speak on Zahara's death and said people used to cyber bully Zahara, but are now crying when she has passed away.

"She was one of the most mocked personalities. People celebrated her downfall. They used to make fun of her situation. We knew that she had her own hardships. But, she was hardly given her flowers."

"Can you imagine how beautiful the world would be if we celebrated and respected life and each other? That is the only thing that we are guaranteed because we do not know what happens after death."

