Somizi went on an Instagram rant and addressed people who mocked Zahara when she was still alive

Mhlongo said those same people are now hailing Zahara as an overnight hero but they failed to recognise her as such

The media personality said society needs to change its ways and give people their flowers while they can still smell them

Somizi Mhlongo has come out to speak on the passing of the late afro-soul singer Zahara. The media personality condemned how society treated her when she was still alive.

Somizi Mourns Zahara, Condemns Those Who Mocked Her in Life: “People Celebrated Her Downfall”

Somizi reflects on how Zahara was treated online

On Instagram, Somizi Mhlongo expressed frustration, confronting those who ridiculed Zahara during her lifetime. He mentioned how he immediately considered people's likely reactions when he first heard about her hospitalisation.

The TV personality said those same people are now hailing Zahara as an overnight hero, but they failed to recognise her as such while she was alive.

"She was one of the most mocked personalities. People celebrated her downfall. They used to make fun of her situation. We knew that she had her own hardships. But, she was hardly given her flowers."

The aim of his video was to show how people respect death more than they respect life.

Somizi gives Mzansi a wake-up call

The former Idols SA judge said society needs to change its ways. They can start by giving people their flowers while they can still smell them.

"Can you imagine how beautiful the world would be if we celebrated and respected life and each other? That is the only thing that we are guaranteed because we do not know what happens after death."

Somizi then said:

"You have to die in order for you to be more respected and honoured. People buy more flowers at funerals than in real life."

In closing, Somizi said people change and that he would rather buy himself those flowers than be given them when he is dead.

