DJ Sbu, known as Sbusiso Leope offstage, recently shared his admiration for Somizi Mhlongo and his remarkable ability to stay relevant in the entertainment industry for decades.

DJ Sbu gave a warm tribute to Somizi Mhlongo

In a YouTube video, Sbu highlighted the hardships Somizi has faced throughout his career and praised his unwavering determination and strength.

Sbu emphasised that many people fail to understand the challenges Somizi has overcome, considering his extensive experience in the industry, reports TimesLIVE.

From his early days in productions like Sarafina! to his diverse roles as a presenter, television personality, performer, and reality show star, Somizi has left an indelible mark on South African entertainment.

According to The South African, Sbu even referred to Somizi as the "god" of the industry.

Somizi's openness has garnered praise from fans

Somizi's candidness about his struggles, detailed in his book Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit, has further endeared him to fans. From financial difficulties to headline-making blunders, Somizi has weathered various storms throughout his journey.

Despite facing obstacles, including abuse allegations from his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, Somizi has managed to bounce back and reclaim his place in the spotlight.

Currently, he can be heard on Metro FM's The Bridge alongside Quinton "Naked DJ" Masina and Khutso Theledi, as well as hosting The Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good with Mat Elle.

