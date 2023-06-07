Somizi Mhlongo is trending on social media as fans are sharing their thoughts on his upcoming reality television show, Living The Dream With Somizi

The larger-than-life media personality sparked mixed reactions when he hinted that he will be giving his side of the drama with Mohale in the new episode

Fans took to Twitter to point out that the Sarafina star keeps getting opportunities despite not having enough content because he has connections

Somizi is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in South Africa. The star who rose to prominence when he featured in the local classic Sarafina has been booked and busy over the past few years.

Somizi Mhlongo sparked a heated debate about connections in the entertainment industry. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi discusses Somizi's opportunities and connections following the release of his show's trailer

Somizi Mhlongo has appeared in several top productions and endorsed a lot of brands over the years. The South African media personality has shows on different television channels and is also a radio presenter.

The star has had shows like Dinner at Somizi's, Downtime With Somizi, judging Idols SA and The Masked Singer SA. He also had a special about his wedding to Mohale Motaung aired on Showmax.

Reacting to reports that the star has a new reality show on the way, people said the star should rest and give opportunities to others. A tweep with the Twitter handle @SithaleKgaogelo sparked the conversation when he wrote:

"Somizi privilege is out of this world. Scoring a reality show cheque to explain his side of story on a domestic abuse scandal ."

The comment comes after 1Magic announced that they will be airing the star's reality show Living The Dream With Somizi, The Citizen reports.

Somizi's reality show Living The Dream With Somizi sparks mixed comments from fans

Social media has been abuzz with mixed reactions from fans. Many said Somizi still gets airtime but doesn't have content anymore. Fans attributed this to the star having many connections in the industry.

@ApheleleJody said:

"That channel is so weird for allowing Somizi to tell “ his side “ of the exhausted story ."

@ChrisExcel102 added:

"Somizi is using Mohale’s name for ratings and content the same way Mohale used him for money. It’s a fair game."

Mohale Motaung’s hilarious reaction to Somizi Mhlongo addressing him on Living the Dream With Somizi trends

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo and his ex-husband Mohale Motaung are taking jabs at each other again.

After 1Magic shared the trailer for the Idols SA judge's reality TV show Living The Dream With Somizi, Mohale reacted to it. Motaung felt compelled to respond because his name was mentioned in the short clip.

