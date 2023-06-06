Mohale Motaung has replied to Somizi Mhlongo's Living the Dream With Somizi’s new trailer about him

The former Rhythm City star said he's tired of hearing his name being mentioned by the I dols SA judge again

Mzansi also shared the same sentiments as Mohale, and they slammed Somizi for failing to move on

Somizi Mhlongo and his ex-husband Mohale Motaung are taking jabs at each other again.

Mzansi says they love Mohale Motaung's reaction to Somizi Mhlongo telling his side of the story on 'Living the Dream With Somizi'. Images: @somizi and @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

After 1Magic shared the trailer for the Idols SA judge's reality TV show Living The Dream With Somizi, Mohale reacted to it. Motaung felt compelled to respond because his name was mentioned in the short clip.

Somizi addressed their marital woes, including the recording Sunday World shared of Mohale claiming Somizi abused him.

Mohale Motaung responds to Somizi Mhlongo opening up about the abuse allegations

Taking to Twitter, Mohale quoted tweeted 1Magic's tweet and revealed that he's also tired of Somizi always mentioning his name for content.

ZAlebs claimed this was not the first time Somizi had used his reality TV show as the platform to smear Mohale's name.

Check out Mohale's reply below:

Mzansi backs Mohale Motaung after revealing he's tired of Somizi Mhlongo mentioning his name

Mzansi also weighed in on Living The Dream With Somzi's new trailer, saying they are not interested in Somizi telling his side of the story again.

Peeps shared multiple comments under Mohale's tweet claiming that Mzansi people, following their controversial woes, have had enough of the different versions of the story.

@Tems_Eland said:

"@mohale_motaung, now I don't blame you. I see why you were cold as ice. This is tiring shem! Old people love repeating things that happened 20 years back!"

@LeboMokotedi_ shared:

"Valid; he needs to wrap it up."

@thembelaniii posted:

"You represent us all when you say "we"."

@HoneyhunSA replied:

"This tea is a little cold now."

@msjmusa commented:

"Sana! They must rename it to #LivingTheDreamWithMohale cause it is about you."

@PamelaQha wrote:

"No, Mohale, I understand. He has been trying to twist the story so many times."

Former celebrity couple Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo locked in a legal battle over a damaged car

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo were reportedly still embroiled in a dispute over a damaged car, with talks of a potential court battle on the horizon.

Mohale reportedly consulted with his lawyers, who sent a letter of demand to Somizi regarding an Audi A3 allegedly damaged in 2018, reported Sunday World.

