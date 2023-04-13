Media personality Mohale Motaung recently dragged his failed marriage with The Masked Singer SA investigator Somizi Mhlongo

The former Living The Dream With Somizi star shared a photo of himself crying on their wedding day as Somizi walked down the aisle

The picture had Mzansi peeps laughing out loud because they couldn't believe Mohale made fun of himself

Mohale Motaung seemingly threw shade at his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo again. The media personality took jabs at their failed marriage.

Mohale Motaung has gone viral after mocking his marriage with Somizi Mhlongo. Image: @somizi and @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, the ex-lovers married in 2019. Unfortunately, their marriage was short-lived due to alleged domestic abuse.

Many Mzansi people were shocked when Sunday World shared an audio from Mohale claiming the Idols SA judge made his life a living hell when they were married. Mohale even told his side of the story in his tell-all show Mohale: On the Record after rumours circulated that he wanted half of Somizi's estate when they divorced.

Does Mohale Motaung regret marrying Somizi Mhlongo?

Mohale recently took to Twitter to roast his marriage to Somgaga and had netizens in stitches.

The former Rhythm City star responded to a tweet from @MphoMoalamedi, who stated that no one should get married at a young age. Mohale appeared to agree with the tweep as he posted a photo of himself bawling his eyes out on his wedding day.

Mzansi screaming after Mohale Motaung dragged his failed marriage with Somizi Mhlongo

Mohale's tweet went viral, and even people who don't follow him had the hilarious post showing up on their timelines. Many netizens loved his sense of humour, and some added to the joke.

@LeboSopazi said:

"I don't follow Mohale but his tweets always show up on my timeline and make my day. I love how he always laughs at himself."

@Black_heather3 shared:

" Not you dragging yourself."

@TsoseletsoE posted:

"I love your sense of humour. Love and light to you."

@angel_madondo replied:

"Was this the moment you realised there was no turning back? "

@ompeile also said:

"I love this self drag."

@uMambulazi wrote:

"I am wheezing!! "

Musa Khawula claims Mohale Motaung scammed Somizi Mhlongo with marriage, blogger also alleges Motaung is broke

In related news, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula had shown Mohale Motaung flames in the latest episode of his YouTube show called The Pope of Pop Culture. The blogger accused Mohale of having tried to scam his ex-husband Somzi Mhlongo with a fake marriage.

In a video shared by @ThisIsColbert, Musa tore Mohale apart, claiming he downgraded from his lavish lifestyle, which Somizi allegedly funded while they were still together.

Khawula added that Motaung now lives in a shady apartment and is broke.

