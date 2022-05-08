Media personality Mohale Motaung has reacted to the rumours that he's demanding 50% of his ex-bubby Somizi Mhlongo's estate

The radio presenter first laughed out loud at Musa Khawula's claims and then he asked the blogger to call him so he could give him the real tea

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Mohale's comments while others slammed him for demanding "what he did not work for"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mohale Motaung has taken to social media to react to controversial entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula. The blogger claimed that the media personality is demanding 50% of his ex-bae Somizi's estate.

Mohale Motaung is allegedly demanding 50% of Somizi’s estate. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Musa wrote that the radio presenter's ex-hubby has registered three beneficiaries under his estate in a bid to shrink what Mohale might claim during their divorce settlement.

Taking to Twitter, Mohale first laughed out loud at the tweet by the popular Mzansi blogger.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The star then asked his followers to give Musa his contact details so that he could call him to verify the alleged "false reports", said ZAlebs.

Tweeps took to Mohale's comment section to share their thoughts on the whole divorce settlement drama. Some urged Mohale to continue claiming 50% while others slammed him for claiming what he did not work for.

@NgelosiRoyal commented:

"Nothing wrong Mohale with claiming 50% of your joint estate. Ignore the noise and do you."

@SihleTaizo wrote:

"No factual news apha... You are not getting anything from Somizi... Zero, nil, dololo, haba."

@MbokodoZAR said:

"You should be using this platform to air ur side of things because that show has branded you the gold digger that everyone always rumoured you to be. Also legally, you know what is due to you as a husband, estranged or not, for as long as you have not seen the inside of a divorce court."

@TshigoBassie commented:

"If you were really not there for fame and money, leave everything that Somizi worked hard for maybe just maybe you'll find peace within you and will stop chasing clout kuma social media."

@NomsaVN1 wrote:

"Clean him out he deserves it."

@Sweetskal added:

Mohale you still not going for 50%?? If not that’s still fine, but I’d like for you to go get it especially now that they are painting you bad."

Vusi Nova says he never liked Mohale Motaung

In related news, Briefly News reported that Vusi Nova has shared his honest opinion about Somizi's ex, Mohale Motaung. The singer appeared on the first episode of the new season of his bestie's show, Living the Dream With Somizi on Wednesday, 4 May.

Mohale and Somizi hogged headlines when abuse allegations in their relationship surfaced a while back. They've since split and Vusi shared how he felt about Mohale when he was still dating Mizi.

The singer reportedly shared that he never liked Mohale but "tolerated him" because SomG was really in love with him. The musician claimed that the Idols SA judge never got any love back from Mohale.

Source: Briefly News