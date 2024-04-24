A Mamelodi Sundowns player was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on Tuesday, 22 April 2024

The player is yet to appear in court and, therefore cannot be named to the public while he spent a night in the Sebenza Police station

Football fans question who the player might be, while others have voiced their disapproval of gender-based violence

On Tuesday, 22 April 2024, a Mamelodi Sundowns player was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and spent the night in the Sebenza Police station

The arrest of the Sundowns player, who is yet to appear in court and cannot be named, marks the second incident this year after former footballer Thandani Ntshumayelo was arrested in March.

Unnamed Mamelodi Sundowns player must appear in court

A Sundown player was arrested on Tuesday, 22 April, as confirmed via the tweet below:

Downs hope the matter will be resolved quickly as they will need all their players in the hunt for PSL, Nedbank Cup, and the CAF Champions League success.

Recently, former Paralympic Oscar Pistorius turned to God after he was released from prison after serving nine years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Football fans question who the player might be

Following the player's arrest, football fans took to social media to question the alleged offender's identity.

Sbongiseni Ntongana cannot believe it:

"Their coach last month said such things would never happen to their players because they instil a lot of personal discipline."

Ntando Gumede asked why the player cannot be named:

"You can't name the player because he is Sundowns."

Malesela Tefu is speculating:

"Rulani is bitter, so he is spreading the virus."

Endgame Nene Za says the player should be named:

"Why are they hiding his name, but others are published publicly?"

Vincent Moshato is full of questions:

"Who might be that player?"

Criag S'bongile is against gender-based violence:

"Even today, boys are still squaring up with women."

Siphiwosethu Mazibuko blames the hectic match schedule:

"This players are frustrated...they dont get enough rest. Anger issues are their daily meal."

Vocal Bold calls for the end of the violence:

"Women are more than men in the world. You are never going to be in short of women. If she’s troubling you, dump her and get another one. Imagine spending a night in jail because of a woman."

Kamo Mokone is shocked:

"Thought Sundowns players are more disciplined."

Lungelo Zulu applauds Downs for following procedure:

"An organised team knows how to protect their brand and the affairs of their players. If it were Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates, they would even know the player's name in Europe."

Mamelodi Sundowns stars pay tribute to Mashata

As reported by Brielfy News, Mamelodi Sundowns stars Themba Swane and Kennedy Mweene paid tribute to DJ Peter ' Mashata' Mabuse after he was killed on Saturday, 20 April 2024.

The pair described Mashata, who worked as an announcer during Downs' home matches, as a 'brother' and somebody who kept the team smiling.

