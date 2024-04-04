Thandani Ntshumayelo was arrested on assault charges by his partner after an incident on Friday, 29 March 2024

Ntshumayeo's case was postponed to May 21 after he appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday, 4 April

The 33-year-old played for clubs such as Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Moroka Swallows while he also received a four-year ban for drug abuse

Former footballer Thandani Ntshumayelo is awaiting the court's decision over an assault charge. Image: Moroka Swallows FC @ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Thandani Ntshumayelo appeared at the Randburg magistrate court on Thursday, 4 April, to face assault charges.

The 33-year-old former Orlando Pirates midfielder was arrested on Friday, March 29, after an incident between himself and his partner.

Thandani Ntshumayelo had a troubled career

A four-year drug ban hampered Ntshumayelo's career, while he admitted his lifestyle was similar to former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lerato Chabangu, who has fallen on difficult times financially.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Ntshumayelo spoke about how his career curtailed in the tweet below:

After his case, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the former midfielder got into a fight with his partner during an argument with his friends.

Speaking to Times Live, the spokesperson said:

“Ntshumayelo then allegedly became aggressive to her, slapped her in the face, grabbed her by her head and hit it against the wall. She further alleges he then pushed her to the ground."

While the former Pirates midfielder got into trouble for drugs, Kaizer Chiefs veteran Itumeleng Khune returned to the club following his suspension for alleged drunken misconduct.

Fans think Ntshumayelo hampered his career

Pirates fans think Ntshumayelo's lifestyle and spending habits were why his career was cut short.

Sultan Sultan was sympathetic to Ntshumayelo's lifestyle habits:

"Let players enjoy their lives, no one judged him for cocaine usage. I mean, a 9-5 young professional, after getting paid, they spend. It's how life works."

Tsie Maja says players need help:

"A financial education is needed for these players."

Thulani Mkhwanazi thinks Ntshumayelo must be more responsible:

"Yho, adults be irresponsible."

Monica Mphato thinks it's only getting worse for the former Pirates player:

"The next thing is that we will be hearing that he's broke and homeless."

Sello Blonde Makgele said players must learn from legends:

"John Dungi Moeti told them a long time ago. They didn't listen."

Makhehlene Makhaula has returned to Orlando Pirates

While a former Orlando Pirates midfielder awaits his fate in court, a current player, Makhehlene Makhaula, has returned after collapsing on the field, as reported by Briefly News.

The 33-year-old had to be stretchered off the field after going down unchallenged during Pirates' 4-0 Nedbank Cup victory over Hungry Lions on Saturday, 16 March 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News