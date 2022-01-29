Denver Technical College: courses, fees, online application, student portal

Yes, education is undoubtedly the key to success. It equips you with knowledge, values, and skills that promote personal growth and development. However, to attain this key, you must enroll in a facility equipped with the best resources to help you achieve this goal. One of such institutions is the Denver Technical College in South Africa.

If you recently graduated high school and are looking through technical colleges for the best, Denver Technical College is perfect. It is one of the best technical schools in South Africa, thanks to its quest to provide advanced academic and technical training. Here is everything you should know about this education facility.

Denver Technical College

This education facility aims at equipping its students with skills to promote growth and leadership. It has two campuses, the main one located in Pretoria Central and two blocks away in Schoeman.

Is Denver Technical College registered?

You might have seen this question and others about its branches registration, such as "Is Pretoria college registered?" Yes, Denver Technical College in Gauteng, South Africa, is a registered Further Education and Training institution per the Further Education and Training Act 98 of 1998. Its registration number is 2009/FE07/083.

Is Denver Technical College registered with the Department of Education?

Yes, Denver College is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) as a private higher education institution.

Is Denver Technical College public or private?

Some people also asking the same may phrase the question as 'is Denver a public college?' No, it is private.

What courses do Denver College offer?

It has two schools: Business and Engineering. So, it offers certificate and diploma courses in these two schools. Some of the courses include:

Business Management

Management Assistant

Marketing Management

Public Relations

Human Resource Management

Financial Management

Travel and Tourism

Electrical Engineering: Heavy Current

Mechanical Engineering: Boilermaker/fabricator

Electrical Infrastructure and Construction

Fitting and Turning

Mechanical Engineering: Light Current

Diesel/Motor Trade Theory

Civil Engineering

Denver Technical College's graduation ceremony is held every year.

Denver Technical College courses and fees

The school fees vary depending on the course. Similarly, the total payment is influenced by whether you are taking the course full-time or part-time and the number of subjects you are taking. Take a look at the available different courses and their fees:

Engineering studies

R 4350 for 4 subjects (R 2000 deposit)

R 4150 for 3 subjects (R 1900 deposit)

R 3650 for 2 subjects (R 1600 deposit)

R 3150 for 1 subject (R 1300 deposit)

Management studies

R 6350 for 4 subjects (R 2000 deposit)

R 6000 for 3 subjects (R 1900 deposit)

R 5200 for 2 subjects (R 1600 deposit)

R 4400 for 1 subject (R 1300 deposit)

However, if one were to take both courses part-time, they would make the following payment:

Engineering studies

R 4150 for 4 subjects (R 1900 deposit)

R 3950 for 3 subjects (R 1800 deposit)

R 3450 for 2 subjects (R 1500 deposit)

R 3050 for 1 subject (R 1200 deposit)

Management studies

R 6000 for 4 subjects (R 1900 deposit)

R 5400 for 3 subjects (R 1800 deposit)

R 4750 for 2 subjects (R 1500 deposit)

R 3950 for 1 subject (R 1200 deposit)

All payments should be made to in Denver Technical College's Account Name. The reference number for your payment should be your student ID number.

Denver Technical College's online application

You can apply to study in the next academic year at this institution by applying online. To register:

1. Log in to their website using this link; https://denvercollege.co.za/online-registration/Once logged in, check to see if registration is open for either Management or Engineering Studies.

2. If the registration is open for the course you are interested in, go ahead and fill in the required details.

Denver Technical College contact details

If you are interested in this institution or want more details, feel free to get hold of their management through the following details:

The physical location of the main campus: Toitman Building – Cnr Church & Du Toit Street | 225 Du Toit Street

Toitman Building – Cnr Church & Du Toit Street | 225 Du Toit Street The physical location of the Schoeman campus: 385 Francis Baard Street – Opposite Louis Pasteur Hospital

385 Francis Baard Street – Opposite Louis Pasteur Hospital Tel: +27 12 320 4338/9

+27 12 320 4338/9 Email: info@denvercollege.co.za

info@denvercollege.co.za Website: http://denvercollege.co.za

Denver Technical College is a private education and training institution registered with the Further Education and Training Act 98 of 1998. It has two branches, in Pretoria Central and Schoeman. The facility offers courses in two schools, Business and Engineering.

Source: Briefly News