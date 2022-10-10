Global site navigation

Top 10

10 cheapest laptops in South Africa and their specifications 2022

by  Peter Kinuthia

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns have created a big surge in remote working and studying. Most employees and students have been on the hunt for a cheap yet valuable laptop that can get the work done. Here are the ten cheapest laptops in South Africa, including their specifications.

The major mistake most people on a budget and looking for a laptop make is compromising value for the price. But when we say we have a list of the 10 cheapest laptops in South Africa, we are not just listing piles of junk without any value. Instead, they are valuable and affordable laptops in South Africa that are ideal for anyone working remotely.

The 10 cheapest laptops in South Africa

What cheap laptop should I buy? That is the question you will ask yourself when looking for the best cheap laptop. Here are some of the affordable and quality machines to get in 2022:

1. Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 Price: R 3,910

This lightweight Chromebook boasts a 360-degree convertible design, all-day battery life and is ultraportable. It also has other specifications that make it withstand the rough usage of an ever-working individual. These include:

ProcessorUp to Intel® Celeron® N4000
Operating System Chrome OS
Memory CapacityUp to 8GB LPDDR4
Weight Starting at 2.6lb / 1.18kg
Ports2 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 11 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 MicroSD card readerHeadphone / mic combo Kensington lock slot
Audio 2x2W stereo speaker
Battery 3 Cells 36 Whrs Battery
Storage Up to 64GB eMMC
Connectivity 802.11 AC WiFi, Bluetooth® 4.2

2. Lenovo IdeaPad 110S Price: R3,499

The Lenovo IdeaPad 110S is among the best budget laptops in South Africa. Its excellent performance, blended with a bevvy of modern trappings, makes it convenient for anyone working online. Here are its specifications:

Processor Intel® Celeron® N3060 Processor (1.60GHz, up to 2.48GHz, 2MB Cache)
Operating System Windows 10 Home
Memory Capacity 4 GB DDR3L 1600 MHz (Onboard)
Weight2.54 lbs (1.15 kg)
ColourWhite
Ports1 x USB 3.0**2 x USB 2.03.5 mm Combo Audio Jack1 x HDMI™4-in-1 Card Reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC)
Audio2 x 1W speaker
Battery31.9WHr; Up to 7 Hours of Video Playback
Storage64 GB eMMC
Graphics Integrated Intel® HD Graphics 400

3. Acer Swift 3 Price: R10,000 and below

Acer Swift 3 is one of the best laptops for students in South Africa. It is an ideal choice if you want something that sits between Chromebook and MacBook Air in terms of power, budget, and style. Below are its features:

Processor12th Gen Intel® Core™
Weight1.25 kg
Battery Life10.5 Hours
Dimensions15.95 mm thin
Screen Ratio16:9
Screen-to-Body Ratio 86%

4. Asus E410 Price: R5,000

Asus E410 is ranked among the cheap laptops in South Africa. For R5000, you get a stylish and functional machine with the innovative features you need for work or play. Below are its features:

ProcessorQuad-core Intel Windows 11 Pro
RAM Up to 8GB
PCIe SSDUp to 512GB
Battery lifeUp to 12 hrs
Full HD display14”
Colour Peacock Blue or Dreamy White iridescent
Screen-to-body ratio 78%

5. ASUS Vivobook Max Intel Core i3-6006U 15.6″ Notebook Price: R 6,129

The stylish ASUS VivoBook Max employs the latest keyboard and touchpad technologies designed to give students an immersive multimedia experience. Its features include:

Operating System Windows 10
CPU2.0GHz Intel Core i3-6006U
Weight2 kg with Battery
Memory Capacity 4GB
Memory4GB DDR4-2133 on-board (1 open slot, up to 20GB)
Battery3 Cells 36 Whrs Battery
Graphic HD Graphics 520
Storage Hard Drive: 1TB 5400RPM SATA HDD
Wireless connectivityBuilt-in Bluetooth

6. Asus Chromebook C523 Price: R4,450

The ASUS Chromebook C523 is the first ASUS Chromebook to feature a NanoEdge design. This design gives you a big screen in a compact chassis, making multitasking easier and providing more immersive entertainment. It also allows you to install various apps on the Google Play Store for work or play. Here are its other characteristics:

Operating System Chrome
ProcessorIntel® Celeron® N3350 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 cores)Intel® Pentium® N4200 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.5 GHz, 4 cores)
Battery life 38WHrs, 2S1P, 2-cell Li-ion
Power supply TYPE-C, 45W AC Adapter, Output: 15V DC, 3A, 45W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
Weight 1.43kg
Dimensions15.6mm thin
GraphicsIntel® HD Graphics 500
Storage 64G eMMC, 32G eMMC, 16G eMMC, 128G eMMC
Camera720p HD camera
SecurityTitan C Security Chip

7. Dell Inspiron Notebook Price: R 3,999

Dell is one best value-for-money laptops in South Africa in 2022. Its accurate touchpad that makes the pointing and gesture recognition precise make sit a must-have if your work entails any of these features. Here are its other specifications:

Operating SystemWindows 10 Home
CPUIntel Celeron Dual Core N3050 (1,6GHz/2MB cache)
Hard Drive500GB
Memory2GB Single Channel DDR3L at 1600Mhz
Battery Lifeup to 9 hours 34mins
Video cardIntel HD Graphics

8. ASUS Vivobook Price: R3,699

The Asus VivoBook S15 is one of the best laptops that is just as impressive as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, it is smaller, lighter and considerably less expensive. These are its specifications:

Main Display11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
Operating SystemWindows 10 Home
ProcessorIntel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz
Storage64GB eMMC
RAM4GB LPDDR3
Battery 38Wh
Size295 x 200 x 23mm (1.18kg)
GPUIntel HD Graphics 500

9. Lenovo Ideapad Price: R3,999

The IdeaPad 1i laptop packs responsive performance and makes multitasking on the go a breeze. Moreover, at only R3999, you can enjoy the following features of this device:

Operating SystemWindows 10 Home
RAM4GB DDR4
Storage 64GB eMMC
Battery35Wh
ProcessorIntel Celeron N4020
Size228mm x 200mm x 18.8mm (1.2kg)
Main Display11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
Connectivity802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
GPUIntegrated Intel UHD graphics

10. Connex Slimbook 2 Price: R3,799

The Connex Slimbook 2 is instilled with features that let you work wherever you are. These include:

Operating SystemWindows 10 Home
RAM3GB DDR3
Processor Intel Celeron N3550 1.1GHz
Storage 32GB eMMC, microSD up to 128GB
Battery 52Wh
Size355 x 236 x 19mm (1.5kg)
GPU Integrated Intel HD
Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0

Are you in need of a laptop but worried about your tight budget? No need to be! Here are the 10 most valuable and cheapest laptops in South Africa in 2022, including their specifications.

