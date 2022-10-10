10 cheapest laptops in South Africa and their specifications 2022

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns have created a big surge in remote working and studying. Most employees and students have been on the hunt for a cheap yet valuable laptop that can get the work done. Here are the ten cheapest laptops in South Africa, including their specifications.

The major mistake most people on a budget and looking for a laptop make is compromising value for the price. But when we say we have a list of the 10 cheapest laptops in South Africa, we are not just listing piles of junk without any value. Instead, they are valuable and affordable laptops in South Africa that are ideal for anyone working remotely.

The 10 cheapest laptops in South Africa

What cheap laptop should I buy? That is the question you will ask yourself when looking for the best cheap laptop. Here are some of the affordable and quality machines to get in 2022:

1. Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 Price: R 3,910

This lightweight Chromebook boasts a 360-degree convertible design, all-day battery life and is ultraportable. It also has other specifications that make it withstand the rough usage of an ever-working individual. These include:

Processor Up to Intel® Celeron® N4000 Operating System Chrome OS Memory Capacity Up to 8GB LPDDR4 Weight Starting at 2.6lb / 1.18kg Ports 2 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 1 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 MicroSD card reader Headphone / mic combo Kensington lock slot Audio 2x2W stereo speaker Battery 3 Cells 36 Whrs Battery Storage Up to 64GB eMMC Connectivity 802.11 AC WiFi, Bluetooth® 4.2

2. Lenovo IdeaPad 110S Price: R3,499

The Lenovo IdeaPad 110S is among the best budget laptops in South Africa. Its excellent performance, blended with a bevvy of modern trappings, makes it convenient for anyone working online. Here are its specifications:

Processor Intel® Celeron® N3060 Processor (1.60GHz, up to 2.48GHz, 2MB Cache) Operating System Windows 10 Home Memory Capacity 4 GB DDR3L 1600 MHz (Onboard) Weight 2.54 lbs (1.15 kg) Colour White Ports 1 x USB 3.0** 2 x USB 2.0 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack 1 x HDMI™ 4-in-1 Card Reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC) Audio 2 x 1W speaker Battery 31.9WHr; Up to 7 Hours of Video Playback Storage 64 GB eMMC Graphics Integrated Intel® HD Graphics 400

3. Acer Swift 3 Price: R10,000 and below

Acer Swift 3 is one of the best laptops for students in South Africa. It is an ideal choice if you want something that sits between Chromebook and MacBook Air in terms of power, budget, and style. Below are its features:

Processor 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Weight 1.25 kg Battery Life 10.5 Hours Dimensions 15.95 mm thin Screen Ratio 16:9 Screen-to-Body Ratio 86%

4. Asus E410 Price: R5,000

Asus E410 is ranked among the cheap laptops in South Africa. For R5000, you get a stylish and functional machine with the innovative features you need for work or play. Below are its features:

Processor Quad-core Intel Windows 11 Pro RAM Up to 8GB PCIe SSD Up to 512GB Battery life Up to 12 hrs Full HD display 14” Colour Peacock Blue or Dreamy White iridescent Screen-to-body ratio 78%

5. ASUS Vivobook Max Intel Core i3-6006U 15.6″ Notebook Price: R 6,129

The stylish ASUS VivoBook Max employs the latest keyboard and touchpad technologies designed to give students an immersive multimedia experience. Its features include:

Operating System Windows 10 CPU 2.0GHz Intel Core i3-6006U Weight 2 kg with Battery Memory Capacity 4GB Memory 4GB DDR4-2133 on-board (1 open slot, up to 20GB) Battery 3 Cells 36 Whrs Battery Graphic HD Graphics 520 Storage Hard Drive: 1TB 5400RPM SATA HDD Wireless connectivity Built-in Bluetooth

6. Asus Chromebook C523 Price: R4,450

The ASUS Chromebook C523 is the first ASUS Chromebook to feature a NanoEdge design. This design gives you a big screen in a compact chassis, making multitasking easier and providing more immersive entertainment. It also allows you to install various apps on the Google Play Store for work or play. Here are its other characteristics:

Operating System Chrome Processor Intel® Celeron® N3350 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 cores) Intel® Pentium® N4200 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.5 GHz, 4 cores) Battery life 38WHrs, 2S1P, 2-cell Li-ion Power supply TYPE-C, 45W AC Adapter, Output: 15V DC, 3A, 45W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal Weight 1.43kg Dimensions 15.6mm thin Graphics Intel® HD Graphics 500 Storage 64G eMMC, 32G eMMC, 16G eMMC, 128G eMMC Camera 720p HD camera Security Titan C Security Chip

7. Dell Inspiron Notebook Price: R 3,999

Dell is one best value-for-money laptops in South Africa in 2022. Its accurate touchpad that makes the pointing and gesture recognition precise make sit a must-have if your work entails any of these features. Here are its other specifications:

Operating System Windows 10 Home CPU Intel Celeron Dual Core N3050 (1,6GHz/2MB cache) Hard Drive 500GB Memory 2GB Single Channel DDR3L at 1600Mhz Battery Life up to 9 hours 34mins Video card Intel HD Graphics

8. ASUS Vivobook Price: R3,699

The Asus VivoBook S15 is one of the best laptops that is just as impressive as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, it is smaller, lighter and considerably less expensive. These are its specifications:

Main Display 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Operating System Windows 10 Home Processor Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Storage 64GB eMMC RAM 4GB LPDDR3 Battery 38Wh Size 295 x 200 x 23mm (1.18kg) GPU Intel HD Graphics 500

9. Lenovo Ideapad Price: R3,999

The IdeaPad 1i laptop packs responsive performance and makes multitasking on the go a breeze. Moreover, at only R3999, you can enjoy the following features of this device:

Operating System Windows 10 Home RAM 4GB DDR4 Storage 64GB eMMC Battery 35Wh Processor Intel Celeron N4020 Size 228mm x 200mm x 18.8mm (1.2kg) Main Display 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 GPU Integrated Intel UHD graphics

10. Connex Slimbook 2 Price: R3,799

The Connex Slimbook 2 is instilled with features that let you work wherever you are. These include:

Operating System Windows 10 Home RAM 3GB DDR3 Processor Intel Celeron N3550 1.1GHz Storage 32GB eMMC, microSD up to 128GB Battery 52Wh Size 355 x 236 x 19mm (1.5kg) GPU Integrated Intel HD Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0

