10 cheapest laptops in South Africa and their specifications 2022
The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns have created a big surge in remote working and studying. Most employees and students have been on the hunt for a cheap yet valuable laptop that can get the work done. Here are the ten cheapest laptops in South Africa, including their specifications.
The major mistake most people on a budget and looking for a laptop make is compromising value for the price. But when we say we have a list of the 10 cheapest laptops in South Africa, we are not just listing piles of junk without any value. Instead, they are valuable and affordable laptops in South Africa that are ideal for anyone working remotely.
The 10 cheapest laptops in South Africa
What cheap laptop should I buy? That is the question you will ask yourself when looking for the best cheap laptop. Here are some of the affordable and quality machines to get in 2022:
1. Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 Price: R 3,910
This lightweight Chromebook boasts a 360-degree convertible design, all-day battery life and is ultraportable. It also has other specifications that make it withstand the rough usage of an ever-working individual. These include:
|Processor
|Up to Intel® Celeron® N4000
|Operating System
|Chrome OS
|Memory Capacity
|Up to 8GB LPDDR4
|Weight
|Starting at 2.6lb / 1.18kg
|Ports
|2 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 11 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 MicroSD card readerHeadphone / mic combo Kensington lock slot
|Audio
|2x2W stereo speaker
|Battery
|3 Cells 36 Whrs Battery
|Storage
|Up to 64GB eMMC
|Connectivity
|802.11 AC WiFi, Bluetooth® 4.2
2. Lenovo IdeaPad 110S Price: R3,499
The Lenovo IdeaPad 110S is among the best budget laptops in South Africa. Its excellent performance, blended with a bevvy of modern trappings, makes it convenient for anyone working online. Here are its specifications:
|Processor
|Intel® Celeron® N3060 Processor (1.60GHz, up to 2.48GHz, 2MB Cache)
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Memory Capacity
|4 GB DDR3L 1600 MHz (Onboard)
|Weight
|2.54 lbs (1.15 kg)
|Colour
|White
|Ports
|1 x USB 3.0**2 x USB 2.03.5 mm Combo Audio Jack1 x HDMI™4-in-1 Card Reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC)
|Audio
|2 x 1W speaker
|Battery
|31.9WHr; Up to 7 Hours of Video Playback
|Storage
|64 GB eMMC
|Graphics
|Integrated Intel® HD Graphics 400
3. Acer Swift 3 Price: R10,000 and below
Acer Swift 3 is one of the best laptops for students in South Africa. It is an ideal choice if you want something that sits between Chromebook and MacBook Air in terms of power, budget, and style. Below are its features:
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel® Core™
|Weight
|1.25 kg
|Battery Life
|10.5 Hours
|Dimensions
|15.95 mm thin
|Screen Ratio
|16:9
|Screen-to-Body Ratio
|86%
4. Asus E410 Price: R5,000
Asus E410 is ranked among the cheap laptops in South Africa. For R5000, you get a stylish and functional machine with the innovative features you need for work or play. Below are its features:
|Processor
|Quad-core Intel Windows 11 Pro
|RAM
|Up to 8GB
|PCIe SSD
|Up to 512GB
|Battery life
|Up to 12 hrs
|Full HD display
|14”
|Colour
|Peacock Blue or Dreamy White iridescent
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78%
5. ASUS Vivobook Max Intel Core i3-6006U 15.6″ Notebook Price: R 6,129
The stylish ASUS VivoBook Max employs the latest keyboard and touchpad technologies designed to give students an immersive multimedia experience. Its features include:
|Operating System
|Windows 10
|CPU
|2.0GHz Intel Core i3-6006U
|Weight
|2 kg with Battery
|Memory Capacity
|4GB
|Memory
|4GB DDR4-2133 on-board (1 open slot, up to 20GB)
|Battery
|3 Cells 36 Whrs Battery
|Graphic
|HD Graphics 520
|Storage
|Hard Drive: 1TB 5400RPM SATA HDD
|Wireless connectivity
|Built-in Bluetooth
6. Asus Chromebook C523 Price: R4,450
The ASUS Chromebook C523 is the first ASUS Chromebook to feature a NanoEdge design. This design gives you a big screen in a compact chassis, making multitasking easier and providing more immersive entertainment. It also allows you to install various apps on the Google Play Store for work or play. Here are its other characteristics:
|Operating System
|Chrome
|Processor
|Intel® Celeron® N3350 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 cores)Intel® Pentium® N4200 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.5 GHz, 4 cores)
|Battery life
|38WHrs, 2S1P, 2-cell Li-ion
|Power supply
|TYPE-C, 45W AC Adapter, Output: 15V DC, 3A, 45W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|Weight
|1.43kg
|Dimensions
|15.6mm thin
|Graphics
|Intel® HD Graphics 500
|Storage
|64G eMMC, 32G eMMC, 16G eMMC, 128G eMMC
|Camera
|720p HD camera
|Security
|Titan C Security Chip
7. Dell Inspiron Notebook Price: R 3,999
Dell is one best value-for-money laptops in South Africa in 2022. Its accurate touchpad that makes the pointing and gesture recognition precise make sit a must-have if your work entails any of these features. Here are its other specifications:
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|CPU
|Intel Celeron Dual Core N3050 (1,6GHz/2MB cache)
|Hard Drive
|500GB
|Memory
|2GB Single Channel DDR3L at 1600Mhz
|Battery Life
|up to 9 hours 34mins
|Video card
|Intel HD Graphics
8. ASUS Vivobook Price: R3,699
The Asus VivoBook S15 is one of the best laptops that is just as impressive as the 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, it is smaller, lighter and considerably less expensive. These are its specifications:
|Main Display
|11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR3
|Battery
|38Wh
|Size
|295 x 200 x 23mm (1.18kg)
|GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 500
9. Lenovo Ideapad Price: R3,999
The IdeaPad 1i laptop packs responsive performance and makes multitasking on the go a breeze. Moreover, at only R3999, you can enjoy the following features of this device:
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|RAM
|4GB DDR4
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
|Battery
|35Wh
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N4020
|Size
|228mm x 200mm x 18.8mm (1.2kg)
|Main Display
|11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 LCD
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|GPU
|Integrated Intel UHD graphics
10. Connex Slimbook 2 Price: R3,799
The Connex Slimbook 2 is instilled with features that let you work wherever you are. These include:
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|RAM
|3GB DDR3
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N3550 1.1GHz
|Storage
|32GB eMMC, microSD up to 128GB
|Battery
|52Wh
|Size
|355 x 236 x 19mm (1.5kg)
|GPU
|Integrated Intel HD
|Connectivity
|802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
