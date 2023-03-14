How tall is Tyler1? All you need to know about the Twitch streamer

Tyler1, real name Tyler Steinkamp, is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber. He is undoubtedly one of the most popular streamers in League of the Legends, with over 5 million followers. With Steinkamp's well-built, athletic and masculine body, some have often asked, "how tall is Tyler1? This article has all the fascinating facts you need to know about him.

The streamer stands 5 feet 2 inches tall or 157 centimetres tall. Photo: @tyler1_alpha on Instagram (modified by author)

Unfortunately, Tyler1's rise to the top has not been without a few controversies. In 2016, he was banned from playing the game because of his toxic conduct towards other players. Tyler1 was allowed back after more than 18 months.

Tyler1's profile summary and bio

Full name Tyler Steinkamp Nickname TT, T1, Tyler1 Gender Male Date of birth March 7 1995 Age 28 years (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Missouri, United States of America Current residence USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in kilograms 86 Weight in pounds 190 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Education Central Methodist University Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Girlfriend Twitch streamer, Macaiyla Profession Twitch streamer, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $2 million Instagram tyler1_alpha Twitter loltyler1 Twitch loltyler1 YouTube loltyler1

Tyler1's age

The Twitch streamer was born on March 7 1995, in Missouri, United States of America. As of 2023, he is 28 years old. The internet personality holds American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

In 2022, Tyler1 won the Best League of Legends Streamer Award. Photo: @tyler1_alpha on Instagram (modified by author)

Tyler1's parents

Steinkamp has yet to reveal any information about his family background. He prefers maintaining details about his personal life away from the public eye.

Tyler1's height

The streamer stands 5 feet 2 inches tall or 157 centimetres tall, weighing 86 kilograms or 190 pounds. The YouTuber has brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Who is Tyler1 dating?

Since November 2016, the streamer has been dating Macaiyla. She is a fellow Twitch content creator. The couple first met at TwitchCon. Despite criticism from social media users, their relationship has been going strong for over five years.

Career

The gamer launched his Twitch account in November 2013. In 2022, he won the Best League of Legends Streamer Award. In addition, he achieved the highest rank in League of Legends, which is 5 out of 5, earning him 5 Challenger medals from Riot Games.

The gamer goes live 3-5 days per week for an average of 3-4 hours per session. Photo: @tyler1_alpha on Instagram (modified by author)

In October 2020, the Instagram sensation signed a contract with T1, a South Korean esports team, to be their official content creator. He also began hosting an online League of Legends tournament, Tyler1 Championship Series (TCS), a parody of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS).

How many hours a day does Tyler1 stream?

The gamer goes live 3-5 days per week for an average of 3-4 hours per session. His schedules vary depending on daily activity and the content Steinkamp intends to stream. The gamer has allocated time between shows for channel growth, content creation, and networking.

Was Tyler1 toxic?

The YouTube star was considered The Most Toxic Player in North America because of his toxic behaviour. This included verbally attacking others, encouraging players to fail and intentionally losing games to the detriment of his teammates. In April 2016, Riot Games banned him from playing League of Legends.

After being barred, the internet personality continued streaming other content, including cooking and playing games using different accounts. The ban was lifted at the end of 2017 after Steinkamp showed reformed conduct and started streaming again in January 2018.

Why was Tyler1 removed from T1?

Since November 2016, the streamer has been dating Macaiyla. Photo: @tyler1_alpha on Instagram (modified by author)

On February 1 2022, T1 announced that Tyler1 was no longer working with them. This was 14 months after they had signed a partnership contract. The company cited the Twitch streamer as a 'brand risk'. This was due to his notorious volatility in the gaming industry.

Tyler1's net worth

How much money has Tyler1 made? As of 2023, Steinkamp's net worth is estimated at $2 million. He earns between $25,000 and $35,000 monthly from streaming on Twitch and Google ads on YouTube.

Tyler1 profiles

The American internet personality is active on all his social media accounts. He has 660k followers on Instagram and 657.8k Twitter followers as of 16 March 2023. Tyler1's youtube channel has over 2.75 million subscribers.

Tyler1 is well-known for his over-the-top and tough guy personality. He commands many followers on his social media platforms, as many celebrate him for the unique content he dishes out consistently.

