All about ImDontai's wife and how much he makes on Twitch

ImDontai is one of social media's biggest stars, taking over massive platforms like YouTube and Twitch with his engaging content and charismatic nature. His partner, Danielle Ethridge, has also gained popularity through her online persona and affliction to her famous husband, often appearing in his videos. ImDontai's wife has appeared on billboards in Time Square.

The social media star keeps his life content to a minimum on his Instagram. Photo: @im_dontai on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

ImDontai's girlfriend became his wife in front of their closest friends and family in 2020, with the star streaming the event live on his Twitch platform for fans to feel a part of their special day. Before we discuss their private lives, here is Danielle's biography summary.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Danielle Ethridge Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Married to Dante Anthony Ethridge (2020) Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children One Native language English Social media profiles Instagram Twitch

The profile summary shows that most of Danielle's life is shrouded in mystery. There is no clarity on her upbringing, family background, date of birth or even her profession. She seems to also take on the role of a social media personality as a career, much like her famous husband. Here are the little facts about her and her marriage to Dante.

How old is ImDontai's wife?

Considering how little we know about her, ImDontai's wife’s age has never been disclosed. We estimate her to be in her late 20s or early 30s, similar to her husband's age.

Does ImDontai have a child?

On 16 October 2022, the YouTube star announced that he and his wife are expecting a child together after initially struggling with tragic pregnancy complications. ImDontai's child is expected to be born shortly, but the due date has not been confirmed.

The happy couple is delighted about their new arrival. Photo: @im.danielle_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does ImDontai have a daughter?

ImDontai's daughter is a popular search word for the star, but there is no confirmation whether they expect a boy or a girl.

Did ImDontai lose his child?

ImDontai's wife’s stillborn tragedy was also mentioned in the post, where he referenced the loss of his first child and how he was not sure whether he would want to try for another child due to the severity of the loss they felt. However, they are delighted with the future arrival of their child.

His wife posts to her Instagram more frequently in comparison to her husband. Photo: @im.danielle_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much does ImDontai make on Twitch?

Thanks to Dante's massive media fame, it is estimated he is worth around $150,000 and $153,000 from his social media, but this has not been confirmed by him or any of the platforms he features on.

ImDontai's wife’s social media pages

ImDontai's wife’s Twitch handle has 44.6 thousand followers as of 6 February 2023. Her Instagram has over 102 thousand followers. You can find the famous media personality under @im_dontai on Instagram, with 1 million followers. ImDontai's Twitter is @WhoDontai, with 272.1 thousand followers.

ImDontai's wife is an open book on her social media pages but remains tight-lipped about many aspects of her personal life, especially regarding her family and relationships. Still, she is happy to share updates on her pregnancy and marriage with the YouTube sensation.

READ ALSO: Did Fearless die? Everything to know about the famous Fortnite player

Briefly.co.za discussed another massive social media star, Fearless, whom many fans fear has since passed due to his inactivity on social media.

The Fortnite player has not posted on his YouTube channel since January 2021, with no updates. Here is what we know about the star and the latest updates.

Source: Briefly News