Who is Michael Schoeffling's wife, Valerie C. Robinson?

Do you know who Valerie Carpenter Robinson is? Well, she is a former American actress and model born in Newfoundland, United States of America. She made her acting debut in 1977 through a role she played in Having Babies II. Ever Since her appearance in the film, she has scored other roles in movies that include One Shoe, Over the Brooklyn Bridge, Awful and Patty Hearst. Here are some unknown facts about Valerie.

A photo of Valerie Robinson and her husband Michael Schoeffling when they were young.

Robinson is popularly known as the wife of retired actor Michael Earl Schoeffling, who she has two children with. Their daughter Scarlet is gradually making her presence felt in America's entertainment industry through acting and modelling.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Valerie Carpenter Robinson Gender Female Date of birth 25 January 1950 Age 73 years old Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Newfoundland, United States of America Current residence Pennsylvania, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 cm Weight in kilograms 65 kg Weight in pounds 143 Ibs Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark brown Children Zane Schoeffling and Scarlet Schoeffling Marital status Married Occupation Former actress and model Net worth Approximately $500 000

Where is Valerie C. Robinson today?

Valerie has retired from acting and modelling and has featured less in the media since she decided to live a private life in Pennsylvania. She is reportedly using her retirement time to go on vacations with her husband. Additionally, information is yet to be found pertaining to what she currently does for a living.

Is Valerie Robinson a former model?

There have been reports stating that Valerie is a former model, but there are no specific details regarding her modelling career. For one, her timeline in the modelling industry and which brands she modelled for are unknown.

How old is Michael Schoeffling?

Michael Schoeffling is 63 years old as of 2023 and was born on 10 December 1960 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, United States of America. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Is Valerie Robinson married to Michael Schoeffling?

Valerie and her husband Michael have been married for more than 30 years and their marriage is explained to be one of the longest-active marriages in Hollywood. The couple dated for a long time before deciding to tie the knot and did so in a private wedding ceremony that took place in the 1990s. Their relationship timeline, however, remains inaccessible.

What is Valerie Robinson's net worth

Sources estimate Valerie's net worth to be approximately $500,000, which she mainly accrued from her career as an actress. There are no reports stating how much she has earned from modelling.

Valerie Robinson's social media profiles

Furthermore, social media profiles belonging to the former actress have not been found and the reasons for this are unknown. However, this does not come as a surprise since it has been reported that Valerie is currently living a private life away from the spotlight.

Who are Valerie's children?

Valerie's daughter, Scarlet Schoeffling.

Valerie and Michael have two children together. Their son Zane Schoeffling was born on 06 August 1988 and is 35 years old as of 2023. Zane's low-profile life has made it difficult for some of his background information to be known. Sources report that in the 2000s, he was a part of a music band that released a few original songs. Additionally, their daughter Scarlet Schoeffling has followed in their footsteps.

Scarlet is an actress and model signed under agencies such as One Management, Innovative Direct and LA Models Direct. The 33-year-old has worked with infamous brands like Neutrogena, Ralph Lauren and Estée Lauder.

What movies is Michael Schoeffling in?

The former American actor has enjoyed immense success during the prime of his acting career, and he was featured in many of Hollywood's greatest movies. Below are some of his movie credits:

1991: Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken as Al Carver

1990: Mermaids as Joe Porretti

1989: Longtime Companion as Michael

1989: Slaves of New York as Jan

1986: Let's Get Harry as Corey

1986: Belizaire the Cajun as Hypolite Leger

1985: Sylvester as Matt

1985: Vision Quest as Kuch

1984: Sixteen Candles as Jake Ryan

1984: Racing with the Moon as Amputee Soldier (uncredited)

1983: The Hitchhiker as Lance

Valerie C Robinson's rise to stardom did not happen overnight, and even though this is the case, she has made remarkable contributions to Hollywood's film industry. She is currently living a life of comfort and luxury with her retired husband Michael.

