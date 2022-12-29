Everything about Luis Miguel's daughter, Michelle Salas
Most celebrity kids are in the public limelight not because of their achievements but due to their famous parents. However, this is different for Luis Miguel's daughter, Michelle Salas. She has worked hard to raise her career ranks to become one of the richest and finest models of her time. How well do you know Michelle Salas?
Michelle Salas is a Mexican model for prestigious clothing and haute couture brands, and she is also a travel and food blogger. Here is a glimpse of her exciting biography.
Michelle Salas' profile summary
|Full name
|Michelle Salas Banquells
|Best known
|Michelle Salas
|Date of birth
|June 13, 1989
|Place of birth
|Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico
|Age
|33 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Nationality
|Mexican
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|In a relationship
|Boyfriend
|Alan Faena
|Weight
|51kg
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (167cm)
|Eye colour
|Light brown
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Body type
|Slim-Athletic
|Father
|Luis Miguel
|Mother
|Stephanie Salas
|Sister
|Camila Valero (Half-sister)
|Brother
|Daniel Gallego Arambula , Miguel Gallego Arambula
|College
|Parsons University, New York
|Profession
|Social media personality, fashion designer and model
|Net worth
|$2 million
|@michellesalasb
|@MichelleSalasB
How old is Luis Miguel's daughter?
The model was born on June 13, 1989, in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. As of 2023, Michelle Salas' age is 33 years old. Her zodiac sign is Gemini, and she has a Christian background. Michelle Salas' height is 5 feet 6 inches (167cm).
Michelle Salas’ parents
The fashion designer is the eldest child of her parents, Luis Miguel and Stephanie Salas. Both her parents were famous singers. There is a great controversy surrounding her birth and the relationship between her parents because of the Netflix series that narrates Luis Miguel's life.
Michelle Salas' mom denied rumours about her relationship with the singer at the time of the birth of their first daughter. She stated that although they were both teenagers, the Instagram star was born the product of a long courtship between two celebrities. Camila Valero, Salas' sister, is also a well-known actress.
Michelle Salas' education
Luis Miguel's daughter attended a local school and graduated with a fashion degree from Parsons School of Design University. She was considered bright and intelligent in class.
Michelle Salas’ career
The designer started her career as an intern for a famous Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera in New York City. She has collaborated with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Carolina Herrara and Dolce and Gabbana. Salas then started appearing in commercials for Pantene, Aristrocrazy, and Michael Kors.
Luis Miguel's daughter is a fashion, travel and food blogger. She also owns an online clothing store known as Brand Milea. The model is the brand ambassador for the brand and is often seen promoting it on her social media.
Michelle Salas' net worth
As of 2022, her estimated net worth is $2 million. She has also accumulated a bulk of wealth from paid promotions through collaborations with online marketing sites.
Michelle Salas' boyfriend
As of 2022, the model is dating Argentine hotelier and real estate developer Alan Faena. He is the founder and president of Faena Group. The blogger has previously dated Victor Gonzalez, Diego Boneto and Danilo Diaz.
Michelle Salas' profiles
As of 13 January 2023, the fashion designer has a 1.8 million Instagram following and 83.5k followers on Twitter. She posts regularly on her social media platform to keep her followers updated about her daily life.
The above article has everything you would love to know about Luis Miguel's daughter, Michelle Salas, who is a jack of many trades and a master of all. Although she comes from a wealthy and prominent background, Michelle has created a brand name independent of her family.
