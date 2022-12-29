Everything about Luis Miguel's daughter, Michelle Salas

Most celebrity kids are in the public limelight not because of their achievements but due to their famous parents. However, this is different for Luis Miguel's daughter, Michelle Salas. She has worked hard to raise her career ranks to become one of the richest and finest models of her time. How well do you know Michelle Salas?

Michelle Salas attends the screening of "Triangle Of Sadness" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo: Samir Hussein

Michelle Salas is a Mexican model for prestigious clothing and haute couture brands, and she is also a travel and food blogger. Here is a glimpse of her exciting biography.

Michelle Salas' profile summary

Full name Michelle Salas Banquells Best known Michelle Salas Date of birth June 13, 1989 Place of birth Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico Age 33 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality Mexican Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Boyfriend Alan Faena Weight 51kg Height 5 feet 6 inches (167cm) Eye colour Light brown Hair colour Blonde Body type Slim-Athletic Father Luis Miguel Mother Stephanie Salas Sister Camila Valero (Half-sister) Brother Daniel Gallego Arambula , Miguel Gallego Arambula College Parsons University, New York Profession Social media personality, fashion designer and model Net worth $2 million Instagram @michellesalasb Twitter @MichelleSalasB

How old is Luis Miguel's daughter?

Michelle Salas attends the screening of "Triangle Of Sadness" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

The model was born on June 13, 1989, in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. As of 2023, Michelle Salas' age is 33 years old. Her zodiac sign is Gemini, and she has a Christian background. Michelle Salas' height is 5 feet 6 inches (167cm).

Michelle Salas’ parents

The fashion designer is the eldest child of her parents, Luis Miguel and Stephanie Salas. Both her parents were famous singers. There is a great controversy surrounding her birth and the relationship between her parents because of the Netflix series that narrates Luis Miguel's life.

Michelle Salas' mom denied rumours about her relationship with the singer at the time of the birth of their first daughter. She stated that although they were both teenagers, the Instagram star was born the product of a long courtship between two celebrities. Camila Valero, Salas' sister, is also a well-known actress.

Michelle Salas' education

Luis Miguel's daughter attended a local school and graduated with a fashion degree from Parsons School of Design University. She was considered bright and intelligent in class.

Michelle Salas attends the "Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine)" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 07, 2021 in Cannes, France. Photo: Kate Green

Michelle Salas’ career

The designer started her career as an intern for a famous Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera in New York City. She has collaborated with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Carolina Herrara and Dolce and Gabbana. Salas then started appearing in commercials for Pantene, Aristrocrazy, and Michael Kors.

Luis Miguel's daughter is a fashion, travel and food blogger. She also owns an online clothing store known as Brand Milea. The model is the brand ambassador for the brand and is often seen promoting it on her social media.

Michelle Salas' net worth

As of 2022, her estimated net worth is $2 million. She has also accumulated a bulk of wealth from paid promotions through collaborations with online marketing sites.

Michelle Salas' boyfriend

As of 2022, the model is dating Argentine hotelier and real estate developer Alan Faena. He is the founder and president of Faena Group. The blogger has previously dated Victor Gonzalez, Diego Boneto and Danilo Diaz.

Michelle Salas is seen during the 75th annual Cannes film festival on May 21, 2022 in Cannes, France. Photo: Edward Berthelo

Michelle Salas' profiles

As of 13 January 2023, the fashion designer has a 1.8 million Instagram following and 83.5k followers on Twitter. She posts regularly on her social media platform to keep her followers updated about her daily life.

The above article has everything you would love to know about Luis Miguel's daughter, Michelle Salas, who is a jack of many trades and a master of all. Although she comes from a wealthy and prominent background, Michelle has created a brand name independent of her family.

